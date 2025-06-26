MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2, explained

By Shrayan Mitra
Published Jun 26, 2025 01:12 GMT
A detailed overview of MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony)
MP Bullets are a bullet type in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony)

MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 are a versatile type of ammunition that can be used against all enemies, including human, mech, and BT. However, they are not fully functional at the start of the game, making them a complicated concept for beginners.

Ad

This article provides a brief overview of Death Stranding 2's MP Bullets.

Also read: How building structures using the PCC works in Death Stranding 2

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What are MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2?

MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 can be used against humans, mechs, or BTs alike without having to switch ammo, making them extremely versatile in battle.

A gun with MP Bullets (Image via Sony || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)
A gun with MP Bullets (Image via Sony || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)

However, it is important to note that although MP Bullets are effective against humans and mechs instantly, they do not attain their “Anti-BT” effect until after Order No. 005.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You are required to send Prototype MP Bullets to the Former Geophysics Research Lab before you can use them against BTs. Until then, the best way to deal with them is with Blood Grenades.

MP Bullets are lethal against BTs once the Anti-BT effect is active. However, they are non-lethal against human targets.

Check out: How to get vehicles in Death Stranding 2

This covers everything you need to know about MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 for now. These bullets are extremely versatile once their full potential is unlocked in the game.

Ad

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications