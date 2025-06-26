MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2, explained

MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 are a versatile type of ammunition that can be used against all enemies, including human, mech, and BT. However, they are not fully functional at the start of the game, making them a complicated concept for beginners.
This article provides a brief overview of Death Stranding 2's MP Bullets.
What are MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2?
MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 can be used against humans, mechs, or BTs alike without having to switch ammo, making them extremely versatile in battle.
However, it is important to note that although MP Bullets are effective against humans and mechs instantly, they do not attain their “Anti-BT” effect until after Order No. 005.
You are required to send Prototype MP Bullets to the Former Geophysics Research Lab before you can use them against BTs. Until then, the best way to deal with them is with Blood Grenades.
MP Bullets are lethal against BTs once the Anti-BT effect is active. However, they are non-lethal against human targets.
This covers everything you need to know about MP Bullets in Death Stranding 2 for now. These bullets are extremely versatile once their full potential is unlocked in the game.
