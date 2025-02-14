New Apex Legends bug makes players regenerate Mythic armor

Players have discovered an Apex Legends bug just a few days after the release of Season 24. A video shared by @ImNyx44 and reposted by @HYPERMYSTx on X showcases players regenerating their Mythic armor during combat. While many are enjoying the TTK and Legend changes in the shooter, this bug makes the gameplay unfair for some.

New Apex Legends bug regenerates players’ Mythic armor, fully restores HP

As mentioned previously, a new Apex Legends bug that allows players to regenerate their Mythic armor was recently uncovered by @ImNyx44 and reshared by @HYPERMYSTx on their X account.

In the video shared, we can see a player fighting and regenerating their Red shield. As they were dealing damage, the armor was gradually regenerating. Furthermore, when they secured a knockdown, the Mythic armor’s HP was fully restored.

This HP regeneration feature is somewhat similar to the Blue Materia from the Final Fantasy VII event, which allowed players wielding it to replenish their HP based on how much damage they dealt to opponents.

Currently, this Apex Legends bug only affects the Mythic-tier armor. This means you won’t encounter the bug unless you have this specific armor equipped.

Since armor and helmets have received reworks in Season 24, getting the Red Shield is quite challenging, especially if you don't look for it in the right spots.

Besides this game-breaking glitch, players have also discovered another bug that grants them less RP while playing Ranked. While the armor-replenishing glitch can be countered, this bug directly impacts players’ progression.

As Respawn works to fix previously discovered bugs, they will likely release an official statement on their X account. Until then, players will have to hope they don’t encounter this bug while playing Ranked during Apex Legends Season 24.

