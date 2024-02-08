Palworld “Server not updating” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Palworld players on Steam seem to be running into an issue where the server for the game does not seem to be updating. This is happening for both offline and online play after the recent patch went live.

What makes it one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game is the fact that there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to try. However, some community workarounds seem to resolve the issue, albeit temporarily.

Hence, today’s Palworld guide will go over some of the things that you can do to try and deal with the “Server not updating” error in the game.

How to fix the “Server not updating” error in Palworld

As this issue is primarily faced by those enjoying the game on Steam, one of the best fixes for it will be through the SteamCMD. Hence, after you have the Console Client updated on your system, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Open the client terminal and login anonymously. To do this, you will need to type in the command “login anonymous”.

Once you are in, you will need to look for the Palworld folder. Type in “force_install_dir C:/Palworld_Server”.

After this, type in “app_update 2394010 validate”. This should automatically start updating the Palworld servers for you. This differs from updating game files, as this will just update the servers for you.

After typing in the command, SteamCMD will automatically download the latest Palworld server files. This will take a few minutes, so make sure the bar is completed before you move on to the next step.

Once the process is completed, you will need to launch the server to apply the changes. Then restart it once more before you head into the game.

If you wish to keep track of all the manual updates, head to the Manage Downloads option in the client and then head to Palworld server update and then Downloads. This will show you a list of all the server updates you've manually installed for the game.

