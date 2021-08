Roblox codes for Destruction Simulator (August 2021)

Roblox Destruction Simulator is a wonderful game where players can bring their demolition dreams to life.

There are grenades and a rocket launcher given to Roblox players in Destruction Simulator. These are used to decimate a variety of structures and objects to fulfill the game's main objective.

Bricks are granted, which can be converted into coins, and players level up. Coins are the main currency of Roblox Destruction Simulator, allowing for upgrades of weapons and more space.

Codes for Roblox Destruction Simulator (August 2021)

Coins are extremely important in Roblox Destruction Simulator. It is how players get better grenades, rocket launchers, and bag space. Being able to carry more bricks and do more damage is crucial.

Here are the currently active codes for the game and what they reward:

epicvolcano : Redeem this code for x2 coins during 60 min

levelboost : Redeem this code for x2 coins during 60 min

pumpkintime : Redeem this code for x2 coins during 60 min

release : Redeem this code for x2 coins during 60 min

levelboost : Redeem this code for 1 level up

200k : Redeem this code for 50,000 coins as reward

whiteclouds : Redeem this code for 25,000 coins as reward

blackclouds : Redeem this code for 15,000 coins as reward

novice : Redeem this code for 1,250 coins as reward

5k : Redeem this code for 5,000 coins as reward

500k : Redeem this code for 5,000 coins as reward

freebee : Redeem this code for 2,500 coins as reward

robloxrox : Redeem this code for 2,500 coins as reward

rebirth : Redeem this code for 25,000 coins as reward

Cashplease : Redeem this code for 40,000 coins as reward

REEL : Redeem this code for 10,000 coins as reward

safetyfirst : Redeem this code for 35,000 coins as reward

gottagrind : Redeem this code for 1,000 coins as reward

Subby: Redeem this code for 50,000 coins as reward

The game is undoubtedly not as popular as it once was, but is still tons of fun. Dive in with these codes for some immediate rewards and make the most of Roblox Destruction Simulator.

