Roblox codes for Car Dealership Tycoon (August 2021)

Car Dealership Tycoon is one of the many game modes that players can join in Roblox, and like so many other games, there are plenty of codes to redeem here as well.

Redeeming codes in Roblox typically gives players free rewards, and Car Dealership Tycoon is no different. The rewards from the Roblox code will depend on the game mode that the player is in.

They can reward players with in-game items, Robux, music, and cash most frequently. Of course, there are other rewards as well but those are the most frequent.

In Car Dealership Tycoon, the codes are all based around giving players free cash to utilize. It gives them more freedom in the game mode to speed up some of the process or get the items that they want.

If players don't want the free cash, they can simply ignore the code.

Below is a list of all the active codes that players can redeem in Car Dealership Tycoon. Roblox games tend to rotate active codes out after a while, so a list of expired codes will also be available for players.

Car Dealership Tycoon codes and how to redeem them in Roblox

Active Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

NewDealership - Code redemption gives $35,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $35,000 in cash Twitter10k - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash 250KLikes - Code redemption gives $50,000 in Cash

- Code redemption gives $50,000 in Cash Tstingray - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash FOXZIE - Code redemption gives $5,000 in cash

Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

ICECOLD - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash HappyHolidays - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash Year2021 - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash Xmas2020 - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash WinterSeason - Code redemption gives for $28,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives for $28,000 in cash 1MilMembers - Code redemption gives for $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives for $30,000 in cash 200MVISITS - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash YouTube25k - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash NewUpdate - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash Summer2021 - Code redemption gives $35K in cash

- Code redemption gives $35K in cash Twitter8k - Code redemption gives $25K in cash

- Code redemption gives $25K in cash Streetrace - Code redemption gives $35K in cash

- Code redemption gives $35K in cash 50kSubs - Code redemption gives $50K in cash

- Code redemption gives $50K in cash thumbsup - Code redemption gives $35K in cash

- Code redemption gives $35K in cash 400MVISITS - Code redemption gives $40,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $40,000 in cash Tstingray100k - Code redemption gives $100,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $100,000 in cash OldSchool - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash CLASSICS - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash BYEWINTER - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash 300MVISITS - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash 35KSUBS - Code redemption gives $35,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $35,000 in cash Twitter5K - Code redemption gives $5,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $5,000 in cash 70Eggs - Code redemption gives$25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives$25,000 in cash 300MPH+ - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash HyperCars - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash IceCharger - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash SpikeTires - Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash

- Code redemption gives $30,000 in cash 250MVisits - Code redemption gives $25,000 in cash

As always, the codes themselves need to be redeemed, and the process is fairly simple. There is a settings menu in the top left corner in Car Dealership Tycoon. After getting to it, players will find a code redemption tab where any active code can be redeemed.

