Roblox codes for Noob Army Tycoon (July 2021)

Roblox gives players all different kinds of experiences, including the ever-popular military simulators.

Noob Army Tycoon is one of the most popular of those many simulators in Roblox. It is a battle defense game with vehicles, weapons to choose from, and an army to control.

Players need to earn coins and research points in this Roblox game in order to unlock new types of troops and vehicles. For those dedicated Noob Army Tycoon players, there are some new codes to input.

Noob Army Tycoon codes on Roblox (July 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

Money and research points are two of the most important resources in Noob Army Tycoon on Roblox. Players can spend a ton of time in-game grinding for these or you can put in some codes.

New troops coming tomorrow🤔

Try to guess the names#NoobArmyTycoon pic.twitter.com/4I3bmwby90 — Denetroll (@denetroll) July 23, 2021

There are a few new codes and older codes that still happen to work. There have also been plenty of expired codes for this Roblox game. Here are all of the codes for Noob Army Tycoon that are currently active:

free gems: 1,000 gems

1,000 gems 100MVisits: 1,000 gems

1,000 gems 1Million: money and research points

money and research points 7Tp6Mz: 2,000

2,000 Vk3d5E: 2,000 money and 2,000 research points

2,000 money and 2,000 research points EQd57f: 2,000 money and 2,000 research points

2,000 money and 2,000 research points 2G2upS: 2,000 money and 2,000 research points

2,000 money and 2,000 research points NOOB: 5,000 money and 5,000 research points

5,000 money and 5,000 research points free research points: 100 research points

100 research points 🙂 : 100 money and 100 research points

100 money and 100 research points lol: 100 money and 100 research points

100 money and 100 research points noob: 100 money and 100 research points

100 money and 100 research points noob2: 250 money and 250 research points

That is a lot of active codes to put into a Roblox games. You could join into Noob Army Tycoon and be completely loaded before you even make your first move with your army.

Use this code in Noob Army Tycoon for 1000 gems : free gems — Denetroll (@denetroll) June 21, 2021

Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is very simple. When you are playing Noob Army Tycoon, there is a button labeled "Code" on the left side of the screen. Select that button, input the code, and roll in the money and research points.

There is no release schedule for Noob Army Tycoon codes from the developers, but they do come out with new ones a bit more frequently than some other Roblox games.

