Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes (August 2021)

Roblox Hide and Seek Transform puts a twist on the classic children's game of hiding from seekers.

There are a handful of modes for Roblox Hide and Seek Transform. The main goal of them all is to either hide and stay hidden or hunt down those who are hiding around the map.

The game has tons of skins and other collectibles to make one's Roblox Hide and Seek Transform experience feel a bit over the top. Just like other Roblox games, there are plenty of promo codes to use on that front.

Codes for Roblox Hide and Seek Transform (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Hide and Seek Transform (Image via Roblox Corporation)

As of August 2021, there are a lot of active codes for Roblox Hide and Seek Transform. Some of them give surprise rewards and others let players know exactly what they'll receive.

Roblox Hide and Seek Transform players can receive codes and a free skin with the active codes. With these codes, they will truly get their character started off on the right foot for this game.

comesoon: Redeem this code for a free reward

goodluck: Redeem this code for a free reward

mysterygift: Redeem this code for a free reward

coolandgift: Redeem this code for a free reward

keepitup: Redeem this code for a free reward

betterfuture: Redeem this code for 500 coins

veryhappy: Redeem this code for 500 coins

happygame: Redeem this code for 200 coins

supergame: Redeem this code for 1,000 coins

coolskin: Redeem this code for a free skin

verynice: Redeem this code for a free reward

The code redemption window in Hide and Seek Transform (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform is a bit different compared to other Roblox games. Some might find this way to input codes a bit easier than methods followed in other games.

On the start menu, there is a Codes option that players can select. Click on that and a new window will open with a text box. Copy and paste a code into that text box.

Hit the Enter button underneath the text box and the code will be redeemed. Make sure it is entered exactly as it appears above. If it is, the code will be accepted and the Roblox Hide and Seek Transform reward will belong to the player.

