Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes (September 2021)

Roblox Hide and Seek Transform is very similar to the super-popular Prop Hunt game mode.

Players in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform will either be the Seeker or Hider. Hiders need to transform and stay away from the Seekers, trying to find them in their hiding spot.

It's a fun game, but don't expect any codes that give you an advantage in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform. Instead, the codes provide random rewards and Coins to help put together a cool outfit.

Codes for Roblox Hide and Seek Transform (September 2021)

Active Codes

There are plenty of active Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes. The majority of them provide a free reward, meaning you'll have to redeem it to find out what the prize is.

Some of the other codes provide you in-game Coins. This is the currency to purchase cosmetics for your avatar so that you can look cool while hunting down the Hiders.

comesoon: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward goodluck: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward mysterygift: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward coolandgift: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward keepitup: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward betterfuture: Redeem this code for 500 coins

Redeem this code for 500 coins veryhappy: Redeem this code for 500 coins

Redeem this code for 500 coins happygame: Redeem this code for 200 coins

Redeem this code for 200 coins supergame: Redeem this code for 1,000 coins

Redeem this code for 1,000 coins coolskin: Redeem this code for a free skin

Redeem this code for a free skin verynice: Redeem this code for a free reward

Expired Codes

mysterybox: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward updated: Redeem this code for a free reward

How to redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform

To redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform, start by launching the game. You will be taken to a main menu rather than immediately joining a server or a lobby.

Look for the Codes option at the starting menu. Click on it, and the code redemption window will open up. Copy and paste the code into the textbox and hit redeem to claim your prize.

