Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes (September 2021)

Roblox Hide and Seek Transform is very similar to the super-popular Prop Hunt game mode.
Players in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform will either be the Seeker or Hider. Hiders need to transform and stay away from the Seekers, trying to find them in their hiding spot.
It's a fun game, but don't expect any codes that give you an advantage in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform. Instead, the codes provide random rewards and Coins to help put together a cool outfit.
Codes for Roblox Hide and Seek Transform (September 2021)
Active Codes
There are plenty of active Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes. The majority of them provide a free reward, meaning you'll have to redeem it to find out what the prize is.
Some of the other codes provide you in-game Coins. This is the currency to purchase cosmetics for your avatar so that you can look cool while hunting down the Hiders.
- comesoon: Redeem this code for a free reward
- goodluck: Redeem this code for a free reward
- mysterygift: Redeem this code for a free reward
- coolandgift: Redeem this code for a free reward
- keepitup: Redeem this code for a free reward
- betterfuture: Redeem this code for 500 coins
- veryhappy: Redeem this code for 500 coins
- happygame: Redeem this code for 200 coins
- supergame: Redeem this code for 1,000 coins
- coolskin: Redeem this code for a free skin
- verynice: Redeem this code for a free reward
Expired Codes
- mysterybox: Redeem this code for a free reward
- updated: Redeem this code for a free reward
How to redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform
To redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform, start by launching the game. You will be taken to a main menu rather than immediately joining a server or a lobby.
Look for the Codes option at the starting menu. Click on it, and the code redemption window will open up. Copy and paste the code into the textbox and hit redeem to claim your prize.
