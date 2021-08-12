Roblox Jailbreak codes (August 2021)

Roblox Jailbreak has been one of the most popular games on the platform for quite some time.

It definitely takes some things from the Grand Theft Auto series and puts it within the Roblox world. Players absolutely love the freedom to be a criminal or an officer of the law.

For those veterans of Jailbreak, or new players just starting out, using some promo codes can put one on the right path. They can get players some serious cash to start collecting vehicles, weapons and more.

Codes for Roblox Jailbreak (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

Bucks are the currency in Roblox Jailbreak. It is basically cash to use for better vehicles, more powerful weapons and upgrades to all of the above. Bucks can be spent rather quickly in this game.

The following codes are currently active in August 2021 for Roblox Jailbreak. They provide players with some quick cash so they can reach their Bucks goal to buy that next item for their collection.

memes: Redeem this code for 5K Bucks

Redeem this code for 5K Bucks summervibes: Redeem this code for 7.5K Bucks

Like several other Roblox games, Jailbreak has a handful of expired codes. These codes can become active again at any time, so it doesn't hurt to put them in later and see if they can be redeemed. The expired codes are:

SOLIDGOLDWOOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks 4years: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash march2021: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash doggo: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash Winter: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash FALL2020: Redeem this code for 5,000 cash

Redeem this code for 5,000 cash MOLTEN: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash Balance: Redeem this code for 6,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 6,000 Cash 5Days: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash cargo: Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash

Redeem this code for 7,500 Cash countdown: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash onehour: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash stayhealthy: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash minimustang: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash feb2020: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Redeeming codes in Roblox Jailbreak works a bit differently than in other games. You will need to find an ATM, which can be located at a bank, gas station, police station or train station.

Interact with the ATM, copy and paste the code into the "Enter Code" box and click on the "Redeem" button. This will give you the reward associated with the code you used.

Edited by Sabine Algur