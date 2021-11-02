Roblox Jailbreak codes (November 2021)

With so many players coming in and out of Roblox Jailbreak, it is no surprise Roblox codes have been added in celebration. And like other Roblox games, Roblox Jailbreak rewards its players for using their codes. Usually, it is a nice cash prize, which can go directly towards weapons and vehicles.
Both criminals and police officers need money. These codes will give every player a bit of an edge towards their next goal.
Working codes for Roblox Jailbreak in November
As of right now, these are the only working codes in Roblox Jailbreak, so use these codes as soon as possible, or else they will expire.
They are as follows:
- Fall2021: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- Memes: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- Summervibes: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks
Expired Roblox Jailbreak codes
Unfortunately, these codes are not in circulation anymore and will not work if you try to use them. It is a shame to see so many codes go to waste, which is exactly why you should use codes as soon as possible.
- SOLIDGOLDWOOO: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- 4years: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks
- march2021: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- doggo: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks
- Winter: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- FALL2020: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- MOLTEN: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks
- Balance: Redeem for 6,000 Bucks
- 5Days: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks
- cargo: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks
- countdown: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- onehour: Redeem for 25,000 Bucks
- stayhealthy: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks
- minimustang: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks
- feb2020: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks
How to redeem Roblox Jailbreak codes
Despite having a short list of Roblox codes to use in Roblox Jailbreak, it is still worth using—especially as a new player. These will get you better cars and weapons that much faster. Naturally, it means knowing how to use the codes.
Step 1: Open up Roblox, log into your account, then launch Roblox Jailbreak.
Step 2: Once the game has launched, find a quick mode of transport. If you spawn as a police officer, it will be easier to find an ATM.
Step 3: Locate an ATM. They can be found at police stations, gas stations, and train stations.
Step 4: Walk up to the ATM, and the code menu will open automatically. Input the desired code.