Roblox Jailbreak codes (November 2021)

With so many players coming in and out of Roblox Jailbreak, it is no surprise Roblox codes have been added in celebration. And like other Roblox games, Roblox Jailbreak rewards its players for using their codes. Usually, it is a nice cash prize, which can go directly towards weapons and vehicles.

Both criminals and police officers need money. These codes will give every player a bit of an edge towards their next goal.

Working codes for Roblox Jailbreak in November

One of the latest codes to make the list (Image via Roblox)

As of right now, these are the only working codes in Roblox Jailbreak, so use these codes as soon as possible, or else they will expire.

They are as follows:

Fall2021 : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks Memes : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks Summervibes: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

Expired Roblox Jailbreak codes

Unfortunately, these codes are not in circulation anymore and will not work if you try to use them. It is a shame to see so many codes go to waste, which is exactly why you should use codes as soon as possible.

SOLIDGOLDWOOO : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks 4years : Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks march2021 : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks doggo : Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks Winter : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks FALL2020 : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MOLTEN : Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks Balance : Redeem for 6,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 6,000 Bucks 5Days : Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks cargo : Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks countdown : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks onehour : Redeem for 25,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 25,000 Bucks stayhealthy : Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks minimustang : Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks feb2020: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

How to redeem Roblox Jailbreak codes

Find an ATM to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Despite having a short list of Roblox codes to use in Roblox Jailbreak, it is still worth using—especially as a new player. These will get you better cars and weapons that much faster. Naturally, it means knowing how to use the codes.

Step 1: Open up Roblox, log into your account, then launch Roblox Jailbreak.

Step 2: Once the game has launched, find a quick mode of transport. If you spawn as a police officer, it will be easier to find an ATM.

Step 3: Locate an ATM. They can be found at police stations, gas stations, and train stations.

Step 4: Walk up to the ATM, and the code menu will open automatically. Input the desired code.

