Roblox King Legacy codes (January 2022)

Roblox King Legacy scratches that itch One Piece fans are feeling. That is why it’s so popular on Roblox and has several thousand players on at any given moment.

Like most Roblox games, King Legacy has codes. These in-game one-time-only word combinations can be a great way of collecting rewards. It’s especially good at keeping players around since codes can be redeemed for free Beli and Gems.

Sadly, there is only one code active this month.

Roblox King Legacy: The only valid code for January 2022

The list of codes was longer at one point but has recently been reduced to a single code, showing why it’s essential to redeem them immediately:

Peodiz: Redeem this code to receive 100,000 free in-game Beli

How to redeem in-game codes for Roblox King Legacy

Items that can be bought with Beli (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redeeming Roblox King Legacy codes can be a bit confusing at times. For starters, there isn’t a redeem button to use. To make matters worse, there isn’t a confirmation code; it just redeems automatically.

After you’ve logged into Roblox and launched King Legacy, look to your health bar in the top-left corner. At the very end is a tiny cog icon. That’s the Settings menu. Select it.

In the Settings menu, at the very bottom, is the text box for redeeming codes. Type in a valid King Legacy code or copy and paste. The codes are case-sensitive.

Now, King Legacy doesn’t have a confirmation message when a code is used correctly. It just activates, so if the code doesn’t immediately disappear after typing it in, the code has expired.

What is Roblox King Legacy?

King Legacy is a massive hit among anime fans, considering it blends elements of One Piece, the popular anime and manga, into a Roblox game. RPG systems are deeply woven into King Legacy, like levels and stat distribution.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers can scour the world for devil fruits — powerful edible fruit that grants the eater superhuman abilities.

Edited by Ravi Iyer