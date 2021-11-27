Roblox Legends ReWritten codes (November 2021)

Roblox Legends ReWritten is a fun twist on the RPG genre, with weapons, armor, and spells abound.

Players can jump into boss fights solo or with friends. There is a crafting system for creating new and better armor. And even the ability to cast spells and improve player stats to wear said armor and weapons.

To get ahead in Legends ReWritten, players can redeem codes for fantastic rewards like Blessings. Here’s the full list of codes available right now.

Roblox Legends ReWritten: All valid codes

Redeem codes for items like Blessing rolls (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, Roblox Legends Rewritten only has a handful of Roblox codes to redeem. They are as follows:

LRW5KLIKES : Redeem this code for x1 free Blessing Roll

: Redeem this code for x1 free Blessing Roll 10KLIKES : Redeem this code for x1 free Blessing Roll

: Redeem this code for x1 free Blessing Roll TYFOR1MVISITS: Redeem this code for x1 free Blessing Rolls

What’s most valuable for players are the free Blessing rolls. Special spells can be learned using them, though only a few are given to new players at the start.

To acquire more, players have to either use codes or purchase with Robux.

How to Redeem Roblox Legends ReWritten codes

Use the Options menu to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

With a few Legends ReWritten codes in hand, it is best to redeem them immediately. Legends ReWritten has an in-game code redemption page. Once you have logged into Roblox and launched Legends ReWritten, follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, locate and select the Options menu button.

Step 2: Now look in the bottom-right corner of the Options menu. There’s an empty text box for codes. Type in a valid Legends ReWritten code.

Step 3: Select Submit.

Roblox Legends ReWritten: All expired codes

Using an expired code results in an error message (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, only these Roblox Legends ReWritten’s codes have expired:

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP: Redeem this code for x4 free Blessing Rolls

Despite being a small list, that does not mean you should take your time redeeming them. Most, if not all, codes will eventually expire and their respective free gifts cannot be collected.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is wiser to redeem codes as soon as they are released for your favorite Roblox games to ensure you do not miss out. Codes can often be redeemed for free items, including resources that can only be obtained with Robux.

Edited by R. Elahi