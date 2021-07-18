Roblox moderators explain why the word "Gay" is banned from the game, enrage fans on Twitters

Roblox's popularity has been increasing over the last few months. However, many players allege that the community of players playing the multi-arcade game is still as toxic and problematic as it was back in the day.

Naturally, to keep this toxicity in check and ensure a healthy gaming environment for all, Roblox still has draconian ToS that might upset many players, as it restricts many fun activities. One of the most annoying things in these terms, something that is aimed to stop discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, is the ban of the word "gay."

Various players have been banned for using the word "gay." Moreover, the word also gets tagged as explicit and gets censored when used by players in the chat. With this still happening amidst the awareness that exists about sexual orientations in 2021, players feel Roblox is homophobic.

Roblox support recently took to Twitter to explain why the word gay is banned in the game. According to the tweet, the word gay is often used as a 'slur,' and this is offensive to the LGBTQ+ community. Thus, the developers have banned the use of the word "gay" apart from self-declarations.

Here is an explanation why the word “gay” is banned on Roblox, first screenshot is from a support ticket by @Crashstyler747_ and the other one from the Roblox TOS. Via @railworks2rblx pic.twitter.com/NcXHavBKOH — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) July 17, 2021

Roblox community calls developers out for banning the word "gay"

Although the intention of Roblox developers might have been in the right, they still weren't good enough for the community. Instead of banning the word itself, players felt that action should be taken against those using it as a slur.

Even though Roblox developers said it was okay to use the word in cases of self-declaration, many users pointed out that typing "I am gay" also gets censored in-game.

No they said you are allowed to say it if it’s for self-declaration — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) July 17, 2021

Apart from this, there are a majority of players who are simply enraged at the developers banning the word "gay," as they feel that it creates a homophobic environment in the game.

Quality wise, defo modern roblox, but everything else, old roblox.



Builds during 2016 look like a little kid built it.



Community, gameplay, and everything in 2016 was a lot better. Devs weren't really motivated by money at the time. — Face ҈͎̒̓̕҈͎̒̓̕҉͎̒̓̕҈͎̒̓̕҉͎̒̓̕҈͎̒̓̕҉͎̒̓̕҈͎̒̓̕҉͎̒̓ (@Faaicc) July 17, 2021

Then tag it for fucks sake 🤨. Not only that but since when was “gay” a slur??? — PokeNova (@PokeNova1) July 17, 2021

Funny thing is people told me they got banned even while self-declaration. Also, again, since when was gay a slur? 🤨 — PokeNova (@PokeNova1) July 17, 2021

Clearly, things did not turn out the way Roblox developers wanted them to. Considering "gay" as a slur in 2021 is certainly homophobic, Robox might need to tweak its ToS to adjust to the times.

