Roblox RoCitizens Codes (September 2021)

Roblox RoCitizens is a roleplaying game where users can get jobs, own a home, and socialize with others.

There are quests to complete for other townspeople, vehicles to explore the city with, and so much more in Roblox RoCitizens. The fun and customization have made it one of the most popular games in all of Roblox.

In order to take advantage of the customization in Roblox RoCitizens, you will need to get your hands on some money. Money is how you will purchase a home or put a cool outfit together. There is plenty of money to be made with codes.

Codes for Roblox RoCitizens (September 2021)

A featured image for RoCitizens (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

MILLION: Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy

Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy goodneighbor: Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy

Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy discordance: Redeem this code for a Discord Trophy and $3,500

Redeem this code for a Discord Trophy and $3,500 SweetTweets: Redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy and $2,500

Redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy and $2,500 truefriend: Redeem this code for a Pet Rock and $4,000

Redeem this code for a Pet Rock and $4,000 rosebud: Redeem this code for $3,000

Redeem this code for $3,000 easteregg: Redeem this code for $1,337

Redeem this code for $1,337 code: Redeem this code for $10

Expired Codes

letsdosomelaundry: Redeem this code for $5,000

Redeem this code for $5,000 xmas19: Redeem this code for 3x Gifts and $3,000

Redeem this code for 3x Gifts and $3,000 rocitizens6th: Redeem this code for Snowglobe and $6,000

Redeem this code for Snowglobe and $6,000 500million: Redeem this code for $5,000 and Trophy

Redeem this code for $5,000 and Trophy 20valentine: Redeem this code for $4,000 and Crystal Rose

Redeem this code for $4,000 and Crystal Rose supdatember: Redeem this code for $4,000

Redeem this code for $4,000 cantthinkofcodenames: Redeem this code for $2,000

Redeem this code for $2,000 ilovefirebrand1: Redeem this code for $4,000

Redeem this code for $4,000 xmasbonus: Redeem this code for $1,500

Redeem this code for $1,500 bugsareannoying: Redeem this code for $2,500

Redeem this code for $2,500 gimmegimmegimme: Redeem this code for $750

Redeem this code for $750 allthemoola: Redeem this code for $1,000

Redeem this code for $1,000 canigetahottub: Redeem this code for a free Hot Tub

Redeem this code for a free Hot Tub cornerpocket: Redeem this code for a free Pool Table

Redeem this code for a free Pool Table ggpd: Redeem this code for $10,000

Redeem this code for $10,000 goodluckspellingsovereignty: Redeem this code for a free Sovereignty Computer

Redeem this code for a free Sovereignty Computer rainyday: Redeem this code for $3,500

Redeem this code for $3,500 youwishyouhadafish: Redeem this code for $1,500

Redeem this code for $1,500 ihaveafish: Redeem this code for $1,000

Redeem this code for $1,000 coldhardcash: Redeem this code for $3,500

Redeem this code for $3,500 alittlesomething: Redeem this code for $4,000

How to redeem codes in Roblox RoCitizens

The code redemption window for RoCitizens (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Also Read

Launch Roblox RoCitizens and look for the green button on the bottom left of your screen. That is the Shop icon. Click on that to open the Shop Menu. At the bottom left of that new window will be a Twitter icon.

Click on that to transition to the code redemption portion of the Shop. Copy and paste the Roblox RoCitizen code you want to use into the textbox. Hit the Enter key on your keyboard, and you will receive the reward.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar