Roblox RoCitizens Codes (September 2021)

Roblox RoCitizens is a roleplaying game where users can get jobs, own a home, and socialize with others.
There are quests to complete for other townspeople, vehicles to explore the city with, and so much more in Roblox RoCitizens. The fun and customization have made it one of the most popular games in all of Roblox.
In order to take advantage of the customization in Roblox RoCitizens, you will need to get your hands on some money. Money is how you will purchase a home or put a cool outfit together. There is plenty of money to be made with codes.
Codes for Roblox RoCitizens (September 2021)
Active Codes
- MILLION: Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy
- goodneighbor: Redeem this code for $2,500 and a Trophy
- discordance: Redeem this code for a Discord Trophy and $3,500
- SweetTweets: Redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy and $2,500
- truefriend: Redeem this code for a Pet Rock and $4,000
- rosebud: Redeem this code for $3,000
- easteregg: Redeem this code for $1,337
- code: Redeem this code for $10
Expired Codes
- letsdosomelaundry: Redeem this code for $5,000
- xmas19: Redeem this code for 3x Gifts and $3,000
- rocitizens6th: Redeem this code for Snowglobe and $6,000
- 500million: Redeem this code for $5,000 and Trophy
- 20valentine: Redeem this code for $4,000 and Crystal Rose
- supdatember: Redeem this code for $4,000
- cantthinkofcodenames: Redeem this code for $2,000
- ilovefirebrand1: Redeem this code for $4,000
- xmasbonus: Redeem this code for $1,500
- bugsareannoying: Redeem this code for $2,500
- gimmegimmegimme: Redeem this code for $750
- allthemoola: Redeem this code for $1,000
- canigetahottub: Redeem this code for a free Hot Tub
- cornerpocket: Redeem this code for a free Pool Table
- ggpd: Redeem this code for $10,000
- goodluckspellingsovereignty: Redeem this code for a free Sovereignty Computer
- rainyday: Redeem this code for $3,500
- youwishyouhadafish: Redeem this code for $1,500
- ihaveafish: Redeem this code for $1,000
- coldhardcash: Redeem this code for $3,500
- alittlesomething: Redeem this code for $4,000
How to redeem codes in Roblox RoCitizens
Launch Roblox RoCitizens and look for the green button on the bottom left of your screen. That is the Shop icon. Click on that to open the Shop Menu. At the bottom left of that new window will be a Twitter icon.
Click on that to transition to the code redemption portion of the Shop. Copy and paste the Roblox RoCitizen code you want to use into the textbox. Hit the Enter key on your keyboard, and you will receive the reward.
