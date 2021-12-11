Roblox Strongman Simulator codes (December 2021)

The competition is tough in Roblox Strongman Simulator. To gain the muscle mass necessary to win means putting time at the gym.

But before you do that, take advantage of the codes available for Strongman Simulator. The bonuses they provide are a boon—especially for new players. Strongarm the competition with these Roblox Strongman Simulator codes.

Roblox Strongman Simulator: All working codes in December 2021

Every valid and working code for Strongman Simulator is listed below. To ensure you gain their listed rewards, use every code immediately. The codes are as follows:

400M : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost 100M : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost Chad : Redeem this code to receive a free Rubber Duck

: Redeem this code to receive a free Rubber Duck 10m : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Workout Speed boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Workout Speed boost 25k : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost 1500likes : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost 5000likes : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost 10000 : Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free x2 Energy boost strongman : Redeem this code to receive a free pet

: Redeem this code to receive a free pet Subscribe to “The Gang Gaming” on YouTube for a free pet

Most of what you’ll be rewarded with are boosts. Those will increase your gain for a short period of time, so use them wisely. After subscribing to The Gang Gaming YouTube channel, a free pet can be collected once you’ve logged in.

How to redeem Roblox Strongman Simulator codes

The in-game code redemption screen (Image via Sportskeeda)

To earn rewards from codes, players have to use the in-game code redemption system. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Select the Codes button on the left-hand side.

Step 2: Type in a valid Strongman Simulator code.

Step 3: Select the Use button to receive its listed reward.

What is Roblox Strongman Simulator?

Strongman Simulator is where Roblox meets the World’s Strongest Man competition. It’s a Roblox game designed to simulate becoming the strongest person (on the server). Players start off pencil-thin and have to work out to gain muscle mass. There are also pets to collect along the way.

Edited by R. Elahi