Split Fiction chapter 5: Megalith's Wrath walkthrough

The Megalith's Wrath mission is part of Rise of Dragons, the fifth chapter of Split Fiction. It serves as the chapter's final mission, where Zoe and Mio ultimately defeat the evil dragon Megalith. This dragon sought immortality and ignited a war among its kind, leading to their extinction millennia ago.

At the beginning of the chapter, Zoe and Mio receive two dragon eggs. As the story progresses, the eggs hatch, and the dragons gradually evolve. By the final subchapters, they reach their full potential, becoming formidable companions.

Despite being the chapter's final mission, Megalith's Wrath is relatively easy. To make your adventure even smoother, this guide provides a step-by-step approach to efficiently navigate and complete the mission.

Megalith's Wrath walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 5

The Megalith's Wrath mission begins after Mio and Zoe chase Megalith to its lair. Earlier in the chapter, their dragons fully evolve, and after defeating the Treasure Traitor Tortoise, they receive two powerful swords. Their dragons then grow even larger and gain the ability to fly, allowing them to confront Megalith finally.

After being dealt a lethal blow, Megalith attempts to escape, triggering the Into the Storm mission, which focuses on chasing it down. Eventually, Megalith reaches its lair, where the final mission, Megalith's Wrath, begins.

Phase 1: Navigating the floating environment

A cinematic cutscene kicks off the mission, showing Megalith ambushing Zoe and Mio from below while they are riding their dragons. The sudden attack causes them to fall, landing on floating fragments of broken buildings.

Navigating through the floating terrain (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Both characters must then navigate through this unstable floating terrain by sliding, jumping, and using their grappling hooks. Eventually, they fall from the debris, triggering another cut scene where Megalith attempts to eat them.

Just in time, Zoe's blue dragon rams into Megalith, knocking it off course. As a result, Mio and Zoe land on Megalith’s massive body, initiating the next phase of the fight.

Phase 2: Destroying the first pink core

Once on Megalith’s back, clear a path using your swords to break crystal spikes while jumping over gaps. Whenever you encounter impassable sections, your dragons will assist automatically.

Above Megalith's body (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Soon, you'll reach the first pink core, revealed after Mio’s red dragon spits acidic poison on crystallized vines. Both players must strike the core with their swords, but beware, as crystallized insect enemies will spawn. The best strategy is to have one player focus on the core while the other eliminates the insects.

Once the core is destroyed, Megalith becomes violent, causing both characters to fall. Fortunately, their dragons catch them, allowing them to land back on Megalith’s body.

Phase 3: Destroying the second pink core

Now, you’ll need to move quickly, as stone spikes will follow you. Navigating carefully, you’ll soon encounter the second pink core. Just like before, destroy it with your swords while fending off the crystallized insects.

Destroying the second pink core (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

After destroying the core, Megalith lets out a roar and crashes into rocky terrain, setting up the final phase of the mission.

Final Phase: Destroying the last pink core

The most intense section of the mission begins here. Keep advancing while breaking pink crystals with your swords, as stone spikes form rapidly behind them.

Destroying the last pink core (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Once you reach the last pink core, destroy it before the growing spikes catch up. After the core is destroyed, a cutscene plays where Mio’s red dragon bites out one of Megalith’s eyes and spits acidic poison through the exposed eye socket.

Strong winds will slow your movement as you approach Megalith's head. Proceed carefully, and be prepared as Megalith will shake its head violently from time to time. When this happens, you must cling to it to avoid being thrown off.

Eventually, your dragons will land near Megalith’s head, breaking open its stone armor to expose its pink flesh. Both players should follow the on-screen instructions to deliver the final attack.

After the final blow, Mio and Zoe climb onto their dragons, and Megalith is finally destroyed — completing Megalith's Wrath mission in Split Fiction.

