Stamina upgrade in REPO, explained

REPO has everything a good horror game needs, from haunted locations to game mechanics and monsters. For the most part, each run involves you and your crew running around monsters to evade their attacks and carry your loot to the extraction point, which can take a toll on your stamina. Fortunately, there is a stamina upgrade available for purchase.

Running away from monsters could push your character to the breaking point, and once you're on fumes, you're as good as dead. The stamina upgrade can increase your chances of survival and secure a good payday.

This article covers everything you should know about the stamina upgrade, from how much it costs, what it can do for your character, and if it is a worthy investment.

REPO players shouldn't ignore the stamina upgrade

The stamina upgrade can help you run longer (Image via semiwork)

Running is a core gameplay mechanic in the game. REPO is full of monsters that can deal heavy damage and run fast. You and your crew will always be at a disadvantage, but you can use your money to buy upgrades to level the playing field.

Your stamina gauge will quickly deplete when running or carrying heavy objects. Thus, investing money to increase the stamina gauge is a worthy investment, especially with monsters on the horizon. You and your crew will all have 50 points to your stamina, which is not enough, especially in higher-difficulty runs.

Sometimes, the best way to survive is by running away. However, you will need all the extra points you can acquire to get to the extraction point alive. Each stamina upgrade can increase your total stamina points by 10, and you can purchase more between rounds.

Where can you acquire the stamina upgrade?

You can purchase the stamina upgrade from the Service Station for $2000. It is the cheapest upgrade option. You can buy more between rounds. The more stamina points you have, the longer you run in the game.

The stamina upgrade should be an early purchase (Image via semiwork)

The game encourages you to invest in your health and stamina for good reason. Your characters will encounter monsters that are trained to kill those who trespass into their domain. While you can fight back with various ranged and melee weapons, sometimes, the best offense is defense.

Your stamina could help prevent you from taking damage. The longer you run, the more you can distract a monster. This way, your crew can take the loot before you attempt to make your escape.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

