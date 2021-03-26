The best individual Nature for Yamper in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Yamper is an Electric-type Pokemon that strongly resembles a dog in Sword and Shield. With twenty-five different Natures of Yamper, a trainer has a difficult decision in choosing the best.

Introduced in Generation VIII, Yamper is the first evolution of Boltund, which it transforms, starting around level 25 in the games.

Yamper has the ability Ball Fetch, which allows it to return a Pokeball thrown by its trainer, who doesn't manage to catch a wild Pokemon on the first attempt.

The Pocket Monster also has the hidden ability, Rattled, which benefits Yamper against Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves. When one of these types of moves is used against the Electric-type, its Speed stat will increase out of fear.

Since it doesn't have the most astounding base stats, it is all the more important of choice to decide what individual Nature is best-suited for Yamper in battle.

Best Nature for Yamper in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Yamper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the best Nature for Yamper, the question really must be thought out in terms of what will ultimately be the most beneficial for its final form, Boltund.

Out of all twenty-five, the number one choice in Nature for Yamper to have is Jolly. This increases the Pokemon's Speed stat at the cost of lowering its Special Attack. When considering Yamper's best possible moveset, along with its base stats, Jolly works best for this Pokemon.

Advertisement

However, there are a couple more viable Nature options to take advantage of when using Yamper in certain battle strategies.

Adamant Nature could be utilized in raising Yamper's Special Attack, albeit lowering its regular Attack stat. Likewise, the Sassy Nature will increase the Pokemon's Special Defense but lower its Speed stat.

Of course, taking advantage of Adamant and Sassy Natures will require a different moveset for Yamper than Jolly.

Also Read: How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Sword and Shield