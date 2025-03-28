The range upgrade in REPO, explained

The range upgrade in REPO is useful for reaching items from a distance. In the game, you and your crew are short by default. This becomes an added challenge when you want to grab items with greater value, which are usually stashed in secured areas or higher spots.

Fortunately, the range upgrade can increase your reach and help you acquire more items for a larger payday. Looting a haunted location will become much easier with this player upgrade, and you won't have to exert much effort to reach spots you couldn't before.

This article covers everything you must know about the range upgrade in REPO, from where to acquire it to how much it costs.

Valuable items in REPO can be easier to obtain with the range upgrade

The range upgrade can help you avoid unwanted attention (Image via Semiwork)

The range upgrade in REPO can extend your reach, making it useful in cramped areas with roaming monsters.

The game's monsters are aggressive and unforgiving, and it would be best to avoid any contact with these creatures as much as possible. The range upgrade can diminish or remove the need to stand close to one.

To pick up an item in REPO, you must get close to it and hit the left button on your mouse. It would make sense for your character to be near the object before picking it up, but this player upgrade can increase the range and allow you to grab it from a fair distance.

The range upgrade will prevent you from being spotted by enemy monsters and help you get more stuff from each location.

Where can you acquire the range upgrade?

This player upgrade is severely overlooked (Image via Semiwork)

The range upgrade can be purchased from the Service Station. It is priced between $6000 and $8000.

Investing your hard-earned money to extend your reach is worthwhile, especially since it can lower the risk of being detected and increase your chance of a better payout.

Semiwork Studios intentionally designed your playable characters to be short, as it would become another obstacle in your mission to secure high-value loot. You could either take a gamble and more unnecessary risks by creeping up on monsters to get more loot, or spend a few thousand dollars to extend your reach and make life much more convenient.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

