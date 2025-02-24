The Honkai Star Rail community is anticipating the version 3.1 update, which will launch globally on February 26, 2025. Players can access the new patch following a five-hour maintenance break. HoYoverse will use the opportunity to fix and prepare the servers to better accommodate the new content.

Trailblazers can expect to receive 600x Stellar Jade as compensation for the inconvenience caused due to the downtime. This article includes a countdown timer to help players track the time until Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance ends.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance end?

HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance schedule for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. It is scheduled to commence on February 26, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The process to fix bugs and prepare for the patch will take roughly five hours, during which players will be locked out of the game.

If things go according to plan, the HSR 3.1 maintenance will end on the same day at around 11 am (UTC+8). Players can expect to boot up the new patch once the countdown timer reaches zero:

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance downtime for all regions

Trailblazers can also track the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance downtime for major regions with the following list:

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (February 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

