Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second phase

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 19, 2025 13:51 GMT
When will Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second phase commence? (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 is on the verge of expiring, and Trailblazers will soon be introduced to the second half. The upcoming phase is set to debut on July 23, 2025 (UTC+8). As usual, the release time of HSR version 3.4 phase 2 will depend on the region.

This article explores Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half's release timing. Additionally, we will include a countdown for each region so players can easily track the phase’s release.

When will the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 debut?

As mentioned, the upcoming second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.4's release timing will depend on your region. Below, you can find the release date and time of HSR 3.4 second half alongside the countdowns:

HSR 3.4 second phase countdown for Asian server

The second phase of version 3.4 will begin on the Asian servers on July 23, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). When the following timer ends, players can access the new content that will be released along with version 3.4 phase two:

HSR 3.4 second phase countdown for European server

As usual, Trailblazers in Europe can access HSR 3.4's second half right after the Asian players do on July 23, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). Players from the region are advised to check out the following countdown for the phase’s release:

HSR 3.4 second phase countdown for America

Lastly, the American server will receive version 3.4’s second half after every region on July 23, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Here’s a countdown so players from America can track the upcoming phase’s release:

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
