Top 10 EA FC 25 strikers leaked

The hype around EA FC 25 continues to build as leaks have revealed some of the top-rated strikers set to feature in the game. Thanks to a recent leak from FUT Scoreboard, we now have a glimpse of the best forwards you’ll want to have on your team. Here's a rundown of the top 10 strikers, ranked by their overall ratings and notable attributes.

Top 10 strikers leaked in EA FC 25

10) Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Katoto as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 88

88 Pace: 85

85 Shooting: 87

87 Passing: 77

77 Dribbling: 84

84 Defence: 39

39 Physical: 74

Marie-Antoinette Katoto is making waves with an impressive overall rating of 88. Her pace at 85 and shooting at 87 make her a formidable threat up front. Katoto’s jumping stat of 95, combined with her 91 ratings in positioning, volleys, and heading accuracy, ensure she is a force in aerial duels.

Her acceleration is also noteworthy at 88, making her quick off the mark, while her ball control stands at 87, enhancing her dribbling finesse.

9) Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 88

88 Pace: 80

80 Shooting: 88

88 Passing: 87

87 Dribbling: 89

89 Defence: 59

59 Physical: 75

Antoine Griezmann continues to shine with his well-rounded stats. His dribbling is top-notch at 89, and his shooting is on point with an 88 rating. Griezmann’s ball control stands at 91, while his reaction, positioning, and finishing stats at 90 make him lethal in the box.

His short passing, curve, agility, and composure are also strong at 89, ensuring he’s a versatile playmaker as well as a goal scorer.

8) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 88

88 Pace: 75

75 Shooting: 88

88 Passing: 79

79 Dribbling: 86

86 Defence: 44

44 Physical: 84

Robert Lewandowski’s reputation as a prolific striker is well-reflected in his EA FC 25 stats. With a shooting rating of 88 and physicality at 84, Lewandowski remains a powerhouse in front of goal.

His jumping stat is an impressive 92, making him a constant aerial threat. Additionally, his ball control, positioning, finishing, and penalties are all rated at 90, making him a consistent and reliable finisher.

7) Sophia Smith

Sophia Smith as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 89

89 Pace: 93

93 Shooting: 86

86 Passing: 79

79 Dribbling: 89

89 Defence: 45

45 Physical: 84

The features that make Sophia Smith a top striker are her pace. Her sprint speed is at 93 and she boasts a stamina rating of 93. Her dribbling is at the rate of 89, which allows her to glide past defenders with ease.

At an overall rating of 89, Smith's acceleration and jumping are also rated highly at 92, making her a dynamic forward who is able to outpace and outmaneuver opponents with ease.

6) Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 89

89 Pace: 82

82 Shooting: 88

88 Passing: 75

75 Dribbling: 87

87 Defence: 54

54 Physical: 85

With Lautaro Martinez known to be a lethal finisher with his physical prowess, his leaked stats pretty much speak for themselves in EA FC 25. He has an 88 rating in shooting and 85 in physicality, proving himself to be a quite balanced striker.

Added to that, his positioning and jumping are at a remarkable 93, while volleys, balance, and reactions are close at 92, making him a complete forward who can score in all ways possible.

5) Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 89

89 Pace: 74

74 Shooting: 89

89 Passing: 77

77 Dribbling: 86

86 Defence: 39

39 Physical: 79

An overall rating of 89 for Ada Hegerberg underlines her as one of the best strikers in the game. She is clinical in front of goal, boasting an 89-rated shooting, while her dribbling is decent at 86.

Hegerberg's positioning, which stands at 93, and her 91-rated finishing and jumping simply make her lethal in front of a goal. She has 90 ratings for volleys, reactions, ball control, and dribbling, which increase her effectiveness both on and off the ball.

4) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 90

90 Pace: 85

85 Shooting: 88

88 Passing: 74

74 Dribbling: 90

90 Defence: 42

42 Physical: 83

A powerhouse center-forward, Sam Kerr will reportedly sport an overall rating of 90. Her dribbling at 90 and shooting at 88 makes her an imposing figure in any attack.

Kerr's heading accuracy stands at 93 while positioning and finishing are rated at 92, making her one of the most reliable goal scorers in the game.

3) Harry Kane

Harry Kane as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 90

90 Pace: 65

65 Shooting: 93

93 Passing: 84

84 Dribbling: 83

83 Defence: 49

49 Physical: 82

Harry Kane is a renowned striker, and his stats in EA FC 25 scream nothing different. With a shooting rating of 93, Kane can be described as one of the best finishers in-game, with an astonishingly great finishing stat line of 95.

His reaction, positioning, and shot power are also rated at 94, crowning him a clinical striker who can put goals past the net from nearly any situation he finds himself in, despite his relatively lower pace of 65.

2) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 91

91 Pace: 88

88 Shooting: 92

92 Passing: 70

70 Dribbling: 81

81 Defence: 45

45 Physical: 88

With an overall rating of 91, Erling Haaland reportedly mirrors his explosive impact on the pitch in EA FC 25 as well. His pace stands at 88, with both sprint speed and shot power rated at 94.

His positioning and finishing are second to none at 96, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in EA FC 25. He is also strong in physicality at 88, with which he can surely overpower defenders with ease.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe as seen in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 91

91 Pace: 97

97 Shooting: 90

90 Passing: 80

80 Dribbling: 92

92 Defence: 36

36 Physical: 78

Kylian Mbappe leads the list with a massive overall rating of 91. Of course, he is known for his electric pace, with both acceleration and sprint speed rated at an unparalleled 97. This makes him one of the quickest players in the game.

He also boasts one of the best dribbling stats at 92, while his shooting is rated at 90. With Mbappe's ability to beat defenders and score from positions that others can't, by far and wide, he is the best striker in EA FC 25.

This leak has shown that the top 10 strikers in EA FC 25 boast speed, precision, and physicality in their unique ways.

Whether you’re looking for a creative playmaker like Antoine Griezmann, a clinical finisher like Erling Haaland, or a dynamic speedster like Kylian Mbappe, this list has a forward for everyone.

Give these players extra attention once you build your Ultimate Team in this highly anticipated game.

