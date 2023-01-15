Top 5 Warzone 2 assault rifle loadouts with the fastest long-range TTK in Season 1 Reloaded

The current meta in Warzone 2 is regarded as among the most balanced ones in the Call of Duty franchise. Other than two or three weapons that stand above the rest, most guns in the game have similar performance stats. This has given rise to a very competitive meta in Warzone 2, where players have plenty of options in terms of weapons for either a battle royale match or a DMZ outing.

TTK comparison between assault rifles in Warzone 2 (Image via sym.gg)

Al Mazrah, which is currently the primary stomping ground for players, is the biggest map ever to be introduced in a Call of Duty title. As such, assault rifles have become the go-to choice for a majority of players when it comes to engaging enemies at long distances. Here are the top five ARs with the fastest long-range TTK (time to kill) values that a player can equip in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 Warzone 2 assault rifles that have the fastest TTKs in Season 1 Reloaded

Since the assault rifles in this article will be mainly used to engage enemies at long ranges, their loadouts have been tuned to reduce the recoil as well as increase the damage range and bullet velocity. Let’s take a look at the top five assault rifles that have the fastest TTKs in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

5) Lachmann-556

Loadout and tunings for Lachmann-556 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-556 is another low-recoil gun that can be found in the armory of Warzone 2. This gun is based on the real-life Heckler & Koch HK33 and is one of the easier weapons to use on this list. Though the firearm might not have a significant presence in the meta, it is quite useful in engaging enemies at long range.

The low recoil of the loadout combined with a fire rate of 723 bullets per minute and a muzzle velocity of 972m/s will allow players to easily melt their enemies in long-range combat. Though the theoretical TTK of 1079ms at 80 meters might look quite unappealing to a lot of players, the gun's low recoil will allow gamers to get a better TTK than some of the better weapons on this list when they're actually playing the game.

The best long-range loadout for this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Barrel - 15.6" Lachmann RAAP Barrel

15.6" Lachmann RAAP Barrel Optics - Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 40 Rounds Mag

4) TAQ-56

Loadout and tunings for TAQ-56 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The TAQ-56 assault rifle is based on the real-world FN SCAR-L and is one of the most favored assault rifles among players in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Featuring a significant damage count per magazine and very impressive recoil control, this gun has quickly become a fan favorite.

Sporting a fire rate of 625 bullets per minute and the highest muzzle velocity in the category, this loadout is perfect for both novice and veteran players due to its ease of usage. To achieve a TTK of 960ms at 80 meters, players need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip - FSS Combat Grip

3) M4

Loadout and tunings for M4 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Introduced in the first Modern Warfare title, the M4 has been a staple choice among players to date. This legendary gun is quite effective in Warzone 2 and can be seen in the hands of plenty of players.

Equipping this gun with its longest barrel will make the M4 a trusty weapon that has good recoil management and damage output. Its fire rate of 811 rounds per minute combined with a muzzle velocity of 937m/s gives this gun a TTK of 962ms at 80 meters if it is equipped with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel - Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 45 Round Mag

2) M13B

Loadout and tunings for M13B (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13B is a surprising addition to this list. When the gun was released in Warzone 2 during the Season 1 patch, players were quite excited about its arrival. But its sub-par close-to-mid-range performance caused that excitement to die down rather quickly.

However, its long-range performance offers quite a surprise. This gun astonishingly boasts the second-fastest long-range TTK in its category. Moreover, its low recoil and high rate of fire make it ideal for taking out enemies from a distance. To get the 923ms TTK in the 80-meter range, players need to use the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel - 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 60 Round Mag

1) Kastov 762

Loadout and tunings for Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to TTKs, there is no other weapon in the assault rifle category in that kills faster than Kastov 762. This gun is based on the real-life AK-103 and boasts the highest damage count for a single bullet in its class.

Mixing this attribute with its 600 rounds per minute fire rate, players will be able to kill enemies in just 700ms at a range of 80 meters. To get the best long-range performance out of the gun, players need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel - KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 40 Round Mag

These here are the top five long-range loadouts of assault rifles that have the fastest TTKs in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

