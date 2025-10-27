What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 27?

Apex Legends Season 27 is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest teasers, you are definitely excited like we are. The previous season has been quite eventful, and we've seen not only the introduction of a new game mode but also a range of Legend and weapon buffs and nerfs that kept the game feeling fresh throughout both splits.In this article, we will explore the possible changes that might come with the debut of Apex Legends Season 27. Read below to know more. All expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 27Here's a look at all the changes and additions potentially coming with the latest season of Apex Legends:Valkyrie and Rampart buffsThe biggest highlight of the upcoming season is definitely the buffs that are coming to Valkyrie and Rampart. The official Apex Legends handle on X has been tweeting out teasers indicating that these Legends will be getting a power spike in the latest patch, and the community is undoubtedly excited to try them in-game.When it comes to Valkyrie, it seems that her VTOL Jets are going to see some massive improvements with the latest update. While the teasers hint that they're faster than ever, we have yet to know whether other changes have been incorporated into the VTOL Jets and other segments of her kit.As for Rampart, her Amped Cover is getting buffed with the latest season. The details of the changes to her ability have not yet been showcased, but we do speculate that these buffs to both Rampart and Valkyrie will shake up the Legend meta in-game. Other Legend changesAlongside these two major buffs, we are expecting other Legends to get balanced with the latest season. Some of the characters, such as Revenant, Sparrow, and a few other characters, have been seeing a massive surge in their pick rate. We speculate that some balance changes will be incorporated to keep them in tune with the pick rate of other Legends in the roster.Read more: When does Apex Legends Season 26 end? Dates and times for all regions exploredWeapon balancingWith the latest Apex Legends Season 27 patch, we are expecting to see some major weapon overhauls. Primarily, we speculate that the Peacekeeper shotgun will be seeing some nerfs other than the recent rechambering speed change. And alongside it, we are expecting to see some form of balance update for the 30-30 Repeater in the game.New battle pass and eventsWith the debut of Apex Legends Season 27 Split 1, players can expect a brand-new battle pass in the game. Newer weekly challenges will be added to the title, and you can complete them to quickly progress through the reward tracker for the pass.Of course, a seasonal update would be incomplete without the addition of a Collection or Milestone event in the game. We are speculating to see one of them debut with the launch of the Season, potentially featuring a new dual-wielding Heirloom for the game.That's everything that you need to know about the expected changes coming in Apex Legends Season 27.If this article is to your liking, you can check out some of our other related news and guides below:Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and moreApex Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and moreApex Legends disables Accolades indefinitelyApex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collabApex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best Legends to use for ranked after the update