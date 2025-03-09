Where to find Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds

Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting material that you will require to craft particular armor sets. Hunting monsters and using their parts to obtain better gear is a core part of the game. To survive and challenge higher classed monsters, you will need high grade armor and weapons. The Golden Corneum is one such item you can obtain by defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds.

This guide explains how to obtain the Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds

Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Golden Corneum is a crafting item obtained by slaying Xu Wu, a Cepalophod-like monster you will come across in the Ruins of Wyveria region. You will first encounter this monster during the Third Chapter of the campaign in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Golden Corneum can be obtained by breaking wounds, the head, or by defeating the monster. Here are the drop chances for this particular material based on your actions while fighting Xu Wu:

Target Rewards - 25%

Break Part Rewards (Head) - 88%

Carves - 23%

Wound Destroyed - 50%

It does not matter if you are High or Low Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds, as this particular material will drop regardless. However, note that hunting a High Ranked Xu Wu will give you a Golden Corneum+ instead.

Xu Wu is weak to Ice Elemental attacks and Poison so use them to your advantage when fighting the monster in the game. You can use the Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds to craft the following items:

Armor

Xu Wu Mail (x2)

Xu Wu Helm (x2)

Palico Equipment

Felyne Xu Wu Veil (x1)

Talisman

Descent Charm I (x2)

You can also participate in the following quests to obtain Golden Corneum in Monster Hunter Wilds:

A Hunter in the Void

Consumer of Void

The Struggle to Survive

