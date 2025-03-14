Who is Erica Lindbeck in FragPunk?

Many players may recognize Erica Lindbeck in FragPunk as the voice of the in-game announcer. She is a popular voice actress from the United States, and is well known for multiple roles in the anime, film, and video game industries. Currently, she has 250+ credits on her IMDb page.

Ad

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about Erica Lindbeck and her work.

Also read: All FragPunk voice actors

Meet Erica Lindbeck, the in-game announcer for FragPunk

The familiar in-game announcer in FragPunk is none other than the popular Erica Lindbeck. She has been a prominent figure in the voice acting industry for more than 10 years now, with notable works in both television and video game franchises.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Her introduction to the gaming industry was back in 2015, while her first major role came a year later when she voiced Taliyah, Zoe, and Margana in League of Legends. Since then, she has been a part of major titles like Nier: Automata, Persona 5, and Spider-Man.

Coming to FragPunk, she has the most important role of all, the in-game announcer. Her daunting yet crafty voice is perfect for FragPunk's unpredictable nature, neatly showcased every step of the way.

Ad

Apart from video games, Erica Lindbeck has also had her fair share of television and film roles. She is famous for voicing Barbie in the media franchise from 2015 to 2018. Her other notable works include English dubs of popular anime like Jericho in The Seven Deadly Sins, Kaori Miyazono in Your Lie in April, Pakunoda in Hunter x Hunter (2011), and Futaba Sakura in Persona 5: The Animation, among many others.

She has also voiced Cheelai in the English dub of Dragon Ball Super films Broly and Super Hero.

Ad

Check out: All Lancers in FragPunk

This covers everything you need to know about Erica Lindbeck in FragPunk, including her previous works. As of now, she is expected to continue voicing in FragPunk as the game updates new voice lines in the near future.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.