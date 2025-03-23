Who is Olivia Le Andersen in Overwatch 2?

Olivia Le Andersen is the actress who voices the upcoming hero, Freja, in Overwatch 2. Hailing from Denmark, she is primarily known for her theatre performances. She has also worked extensively in the gaming and film industries, making her a well-known artist. Andersen has not only done voice acting but also landed roles in famous films like King of Thieves and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Here is everything you need to know about the Danish actress.

Meet Olivia Le Andersen, the voice behind Freja in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s upcoming damage hero, Freja, has been voiced by none other than Danish actress Olivia Le Andersen. Her punchy yet soothing voice is perfect for a character like Freja, who enjoys the occasional blast amongst flashy movements.

Overwatch 2 is not the first popular game that Olivia has been a part of. She has previously voiced characters like Tove and Valdis from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, thereby making her a prominent figure in the gaming industry.

Apart from games, she has a vast resume ranging from theatre acting to roles in popular films. Some of her major roles include Johnny English Strikes Again, FBI: International, and King of Thieves.

Using her voice for the upcoming hero, Freja, was frankly an easy choice for Blizzard. She shares the same nationality as the hero and has a perfectly balanced intonation to capture the essence of the character. She exquisitely captures Freja's calm demeanor with the occasional daunting outbursts.

This covers everything you need to know about Olivia Le Andersen in Overwatch 2. Freja is currently available for early access till March 24 and will officially launch in Season 16.

