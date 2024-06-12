Wuthering Waves Intimacy guide: Best ways to increase Intimacy level

Wuthering Waves has a Resonator Intimacy system, which is essentially a Bond or friendship level system. Raising your Intimacy level with a specific character unlocks more entries in their Profile. It reveals more about the entity, such as their past and other cherished items, allowing you to discover more things about them. In addition, players can unlock new voice lines to hear their opinions on other Resonators in the game.

This Wuthering Waves Intimacy guide will explain how to check and increase it in this action adventure RPG.

Wuthering Waves Intimacy guide and how to raise it

As mentioned above, the Intimacy level with a character indicates your bond with them. Therefore, the level for each character will vary. Let's look at how you can check it:

How to check the Intimacy level in Wuthering Waves

Trending

Check the Resonator Intimacy level in their profile (Image via Kuro Games)

Intimacy in this title is similar to the Character Bond and Friendship level in other games. You can check your Resonator's Intimacy level by opening the Information section in the character Profile. Look at the top left corner to check the level. You will notice a number below the Resonator's name.

How to increase Intimacy in Wuthering Waves

There are multiple ways to increase the Intimacy level of a character in the game. These include:

1) Daily Quests

Undertake Daily Quests (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing Daily Quests is one of the best ways to increase a character's Intimacy level, allowing you to earn 480 Intimacy Points. You can also find out whether or not a quest or challenge will raise your friendship level by checking the rewards. If you see a pink heart-shaped icon in the reward list, it means you can obtain some Intimacy points.

2) Simulation Challenges

Complete Simulation Challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

You can complete Simulation Challenges to increase your Intimacy level as well. Each challenge will give you 120 points. However, it will require you to spend 40 Waveplates (energy).

3) Tacet Fields

Clear Tacet Fields (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing Tacet Field challenges is another way to increase a Resonator's Intimacy level. Similar to the previous entry, it will also require you to spend 60 Waveplates. However, it only provides 180 Intimacy points, so it might not be the most efficient way to increase the Intimacy level.

4) Boss and weekly challenges

Defeat normal bosses and complete Weekly challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

Normal bosses and Weekly Challenges also offer some Intimacy points. Luckily, normal bosses can be challenged any time you want, as long as you have Waveplates. However, Weekly Challenge rewards are claimable only three times a week, so there's a limit to how many points you can earn in this way.

What is the maximum Intimacy level in Wuthering Waves?

You can reach a maximum Intimacy of level 5 for each character in the game. Upon reaching this mark, all the details about them, their cherished items, and their voicelines will be unlocked.

For more content on Wuthering Waves, check out the following: