Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 5 guide (The Runaway)

The Marks of the Wild event's Stage 5, The Runaway in Wuthering Waves, is available as of September 9, 2025. The event is quite simple in nature, as you need to connect the same types of Blocks in a limited number of moves and solve various puzzles to claim rewards. The event will last till September 22, with more stages unlocking in the coming days.
Let's take a look at how you can complete the Marks of the Wild event's stage 5, The Runaway in Wuthering Waves.
How to complete Stage 5 - The Runaway in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves
Here are all of the challenges for Stage 5 of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Easy
Take the Aero Block on the top and place it above the one on the right. Now drag the segment and place it between the two Blocks to the left. This will conclude one part of the puzzle. Now let's focus on the Havoc Blocks.
Also Read: WuWa 2.6 redeem codes
This is also quite simple, as you will need to take the one on the bottom and place it beneath the one on the right-hand side. Once that is done, drag the segment and place it between the two Havoc Blocks on the left side.
Hard
While the Hard challenge might look a bit complicated, solving it is rather easy. First, take the Aero Block on the bottom and place it above the one on the left. Drag the entire segment and put it between the two to your left, forming an inverted L shape.
Also Read: Best Augusta build guide in Wuthering Waves
Now for the Havoc Blocks, take the one on the right-hand side and place it beside the one on the top row. Drag the segment and place it between the two on the bottom, and you will solve the puzzle.
Extreme
Also Read: Galbrena revealed for WuWa version 2.7
First, drag the topmost Spectro Block beside the one in the middle, opening up a blank space. Then, move the Aero Block on the bottom to the blank area, which will connect three of them together. Drag the Spectro segment to the bottom and attach it to the one left.
Now, drag the Aero segment and attach it to the remaining Block, and you are done with the Marks of the Wild event's Stage 5, The Runaway in Wuthering Waves.
Check out the solution to the previous stages by clicking on the links below.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.