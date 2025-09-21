  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 6 guide

Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 6 guide

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:29 GMT
Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)
Solution for the sixth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris event (Image via Kuro Games)

The sixth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is available, and this one takes you to the Riccioli islands for an adventure. The latest event introduced in the second phase of WuWa version 2.6 tasks the players with finding and solving various bugs and anomalies in a certain scenario. The rewards include 60x Astrites, among other things.

Ad

Let's take a look at how to solve the sixth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 6 - Big Haul Dock in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves

The sixth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is called Big Haul Docks, and it takes you to the docks of Riccioli Island. You must solve three anomalies in this scene, and doing so will reward you with Astrites and other in-game rewards. Let's take a look at the solution for all of them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Anomaly 1

First Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)
First Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The first anomaly, whose hint is Boat with only two seats, is right in front of you. Check the Gondola echo at the end of the pier, which has bugged out and is glitching around the area. Take a photo and talk with Bertolt, who will ask about solving the issue and making it go even further. Choose any to your liking, as it does not affect the rewards you obtain.

Ad

Anomaly 2

Second Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)
Second Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The hint for this anomaly is Something that does not belong and the bug can be found to your right. You will find one of the men in the scene worshipping a long tower with an elevator within. Click its photo, and talk with Bertolt, who will ask you to either solve the issue or distort it even further.

Anomaly 3

Anomaly 3 (Image via Kuro Games)
Anomaly 3 (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The third anomaly is also easy to find. Its hint is A pro-angler's wildest dream, and it refers to the big fish to your left. Similar to the previous two, clicking its photo will lead Bertolt to ask you to distort or fix it. Choosing the former will allow you to make the fish fly.

Completing all of the anomalies will reward you with 60x Astrites in Wuthering Waves and other in-game rewards. Here are the solutions for the other stages of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event:

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications