FACTBOX - Formula One calendar and details for 2017

by Reuters 15 Mar 2017, 08:14 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.

-

MARCH 26 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0500 GMT start (1600 local). 2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2016 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes. Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.

-

APRIL 9 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. Total distance 305.256km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. 0600 GMT start (1400 local). Built on a vast scale in the shape of the Chinese character "shang", the circuit has hosted a race since 2004.

-

APRIL 16 - BAHRAIN

Sakhir circuit. 57 laps of 5.412km. Total distance 308.484km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. 1500 GMT start(1800 local). Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights.

-

APRIL 30 - RUSSIA

Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km, distance 309.944km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The race made its debut in 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics.

-

MAY 14 - SPAIN

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. Total distance 307.230km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull. Familiar to teams from pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.

-

MAY 28 - MONACO

Monte Carlo street circuit. 78 laps of 3.337km. Total distance 260.286km. 2016 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull. Winner: Hamilton. The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. Steeped in history, every driver wants to win what is also a home race for many of them.

-

JUNE 11 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km. 1800 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. An F1 favourite since 1978, the circuit is named after late Ferrari great and father of Jacques and is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.

-

JUNE 25 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. Total distance 306.153km. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. New last year, the historic centre and long seaside promenade provide the backdrop.

-

JULY 9 - AUSTRIA

Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.326km laps. Total distance 307.146km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. The race returned in 2015 for the first time since 2003 at a circuit owned by Red Bull.

-

JULY 16 - BRITAIN

Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. Total distance: 306.332km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A former World War Two airfield, the first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950.

-

JULY 30 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. Total distance 306.670km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Hamilton. The first race here in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain' dividing Europe. Tight, twisty and slow. Brazilian Felipe Massa suffered a near-fatal head injury here in 2009.

-

AUGUST 27 - BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. Total distance: 308.176km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favourite circuit for drivers and fans. Ayrton Senna won here five times, Michael Schumacher six.

-

SEPTEMBER 3 - ITALY

Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. Total distance 307.029km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. "La Pista Magica" is a temple of Italian motorsport and Ferrari. One of the oldest tracks, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest circuit in F1.

-

SEPTEMBER 17 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. Total distance 308.965km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race entirely at night.

-

OCTOBER 1 - MALAYSIA

Sepang circuit. 56 laps of 5.543km. Total distance: 310.408km. 0700 GMT start (1500 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Ricciardo. Hot and steamy, with tropical downpours likely, next to Kuala Lumpur's international airport. Long straights and tight corners.

-

OCTOBER 8 - JAPAN

Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. Total distance 307.771km. Race start 0500 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.

-

OCTOBER 22 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. Total distance 308.728km. Race start 1900 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns. Hamilton won the title here in 2015.

-

OCTOBER 29 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. Total distance 305.584km. Race start 1900 GMT (1300 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Returned to the calendar in 2015. Named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro.

-

NOVEMBER 12 - BRAZIL

Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. Total distance 305.939km. Race start 1600 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton Winner: Hamilton. Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of the late Ayrton Senna.

-

NOVEMBER 26 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. Total distance 305.470km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Anti-clockwise.

