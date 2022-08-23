Where did the F1 drivers spend their summer holidays?

After a much-needed break following a dramatic first half of the 2022 season, F1 returns for the first round of an exciting triple-header, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix this week. All 20 drivers took their summer break to relax, rejuvenate, and prepare for the remaining half of what is turning out to be quite an exciting season.

Several drivers took this time to reconnect and spend quality time with their friends and family. They have now quickly returned to their routine and training to be fit and ready for the upcoming races that will essentially determine the outcome of the championship.

Max Verstappen ended the first half of the season with a whopping 80-point advantage over his title rival Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings. Meanwhile, Ferrari as a team now face threat from Mercedes, who have been closing the point gap to the Scuderia in the constructors' standings.

Here's how the F1 drivers spent their summer holidays

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton had quite a rough start to the season with Mercedes struggling to keep up with the new 2022 regulations with their porpoising issues. The team, however, has made significant progress over the course of the season, with the Briton securing consecutive podium finishes over the last five races.

Hamilton spent his summer holidays tracing his "roots through Africa". During this time, he visited Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania to reconnect with his history and truly experience South African culture.

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who secured his maiden F1 pole and race win earlier this season at the 2022 British Grand Prix, spent his summer back in Spain with his friends and family. For the first time in his career, Sainz is competing in a car that could potentially contend for the world championship title. This certainly brings with it a separate set of pressures and expectations. Taking a break from this, the Spaniard spent the holidays playing golf, surfing, training, and reconnecting with loved ones.

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has had arguably the most stressful time in the last couple of months, with plenty of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future at McLaren. With rumors of Formula 2 world champion Oscar Piastri replacing the eight-time F1 Grand Prix winner at McLaren, it is unclear what Ricciardo's future holds in the sport.

The Aussie spent the summer break with his rumored girlfriend Heidi Berger in Montana. Ricciardo went biking and horse riding and was also spotted playing golf with Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty.

Valtteri Bottas

After leaving Mercedes to race for Alfa Romeo this season, Valtteri Bottas has certainly had a less stressful season this year. While he may not be fighting for wins racing in the midfield, it certainly comes with its perks.

The 32-year-old spent the summer in Helsinki with his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell. He also worked on the 'Valtteri Bottas Duathlon' in his hometown of Nastola. Additionally, Bottas participated in several biking events during this time.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has unquestionably had one of the most frustrating seasons of his F1 career so far this year. With plenty going wrong for the Monegasque, who should ideally be in contention for the 2022 title with Max Verstappen, Leclerc certainly deserved a relaxing summer break that would allow him to recharge for the remaining races. The Ferrari driver spent time with his girlfriend in Ibiza and the French island of Corsica while also reconnecting with family.

Max Verstappen

With eight wins to his name from the first half of the 2022 F1 season, reigning world champion Max Verstappen kicked off the summer break on a very positive note. The Dutchman spent the holidays with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope. Over the last week, he went back to his training regime to get prepared for the remaining races, where he could potentially secure his second consecutive world championship title.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso shocked the F1 community by announcing his departure from Alpine at the end of the season to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin right at the start of the summer break. After essentially breaking the internet, the two-time world champion kicked off the holiday with some karting sessions and spent quality time with his girlfriend Andrea Schlager on a luxurious yacht in Mykonos, Greece.

Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi enjoyed his summer break in Crete, Greece, with his girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek after a tough first half of the season. The Canadian has once again been unable to keep up with the results of his teammate, putting increasing pressure on Latifi when it comes to his future in the sport.

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen returned to F1 this season to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas at the start of the year and passed all expectations within the first few sessions of 2022. He spent his summer break in Copenhagen, where he met the Denmark SailGP Team and seems to have had an experience of a lifetime.

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has had quite an underwhelming first half of the season so far this year. He spent his holidays with friends and family in Ibiza and Formentera. With some chess, golf, and lots of time at the beach, Gasly said he got his "first victory of the year driving a Mehari" during this time.

Edited by Anurag C