CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 13

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are currently leading the points table as they have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches so far in the tournament and are currently placed ninth in the 2024 season points table.

These two teams have met each other 29 times of which Chennai Super Kings have won 19 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won only 10 matches.

CHE vs DC Match Details

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 31 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs DC, 13th Match

Date and Time: March 31, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is known to support batters. Chasing must be preferred on this pitch since dew is expected to appear in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between India and Australia, where a total of 417 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Chennai Super Kings have a very impressive venue record as they have won both of their two matches at this venue.

CHE vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W W W W W

DC - L L L W L

CHE vs DC Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway is unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Rachin Ravindra, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sameer Rizvi.

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He looked in great touch in the last match against Rajasthan Royals, where he smashed 28 runs. MS Dhoni is another good wicketkeeper pick if Chennai Super Kings are batting first.

Batters

David Warner

Ruturaj Gaikwad and David Warner are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Rachin Ravindra is another good pick who can bowl a few overs in any match. He has already smashed 83 runs in the last two matches.

All-rounders

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja are the two best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with the bat, but also show their dominance with the ball at this venue.

Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadab and Mustafizur Rahman. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Deepak Chahar is another good bowler who has already taken three wickets in the last two matches.

CHE vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra showed his dominance in both matches. He will open the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and is expected to bowl a few overs in any random match. He has already smashed 83 runs in the last two matches.

David Warner

David Warner loves performing against the Chennai Super Kings and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 78 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs DC, 13th Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Pant

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, R Ravindra, D Warner

All-rounders: M Marsh, R Jadeja, D Mitchell, A Patel

Bowlers: M Rahman, K Yadav

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Pant

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Ravindra, D Warner

All-rounders: M Marsh, R Jadeja, A Patel

Bowlers: M Rahman, K Yadav, A Nortje, D Chahar