CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 29

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed third in the points table as they have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are back on track, having won their last two matches after three consecutive losses, and are currently placed seventh in the points table.

These two teams have played a total of 36 head-to-head matches, out of which Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won 20 matches.

CHE vs MI Match Details

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs MI, 29th Match

Date and Time: 14th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai supports batters. Fans can expect another high-scoring encounter with pacers getting some wickets. The last match played here was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 395 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. While the pacers got nine wickets, the spinners got only two.

CHE vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W L L W W

MI - W W L L L

CHE vs MI Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway is unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav

CHE vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 161 runs in the last 5 matches and also has 600 runs to his name in just 24 matches at this venue. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper pick especially if Chennai Super Kings bat first.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rohit Sharma is another good pick for today's match. He has smashed 2107 runs in 75 matches at this venue. He has also 156 runs from the last five matches.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja has already smashed 84 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches. Daryl Mitchell is another good pick for today's encounter as he can use the pitch to his advantage.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman. Bumrah took five wickets in the last match played at this venue and has already taken 48 wickets in just 39 matches at Wankhede. Rahman has already taken nine wickets in just four matches. Akash Madhwal is another good option for today's match.

CHE vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He has already taken seven wickets in the last two matches played at this venue. Chennai Super Kings struggled against Jasprit Bumrah, so he is one of the best captaincy options.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma loves performing against Chennai Super Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 2701 runs in 75 venue matches. Also, he is one of the few players in Mumbai Indians' squad who does not have strong match-ups against Chennai Super Kings bowlers.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs MI, 29th Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Ravindra, R Sharma, S Dube, S Yadav

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya

Bowlers: M Rahman, J Bumrah, G Coetzee

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: R Gaikwad, R Ravindra, R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav

All-rounders: R Jadeja, D Mitchell

Bowlers: M Rahman, J Bumrah, A Madhwal