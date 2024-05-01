CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 49

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth in the points table with five wins in their last nine matches. They won their last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won three out of nine matches and are placed eighth in the points table.

These two squads have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches, out of which the Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won 13 matches.

CHE vs PBKS Match Details

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs PBKS, 49th Match

Date and Time: May 1, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually a slow track, where spinners are really crucial. The last match played at this venue was between the Chennai Super Kings and the SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets. The Super Kings have won 49 of their 73 matches at this venue.

CHE vs PBKS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W L L W W

PBKS - W L L L L

CHE vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shardul Thakur.

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 204 runs in the last seven matches. He played an exceptional of 108 runs in just 48 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicketkeeper pick.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has an exceptional head-to-head record and has already smashed 447 runs in the last nine matches. Shashank Singh is another good batsman option for today's match, who played a marvelous innings of 68 runs in just 28 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sam Curran has already smashed 152 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last 9 matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch. Harshal Patel is another good pick who has taken 14 wickets in the last 9 matches.

CHE vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the best picks for today's match as he loves performing at such slow pitches. He has an average of around 40 at this venue. He has also smashed 447 runs in nine matches. This makes him the top captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 350 runs in nine matches. He is smashing balls out of the ground and gaining extra points for boundaries.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs PBKS, 49th Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sam Curran

Shivam Dube

Jonny Bairstow

Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Bairstow, P Singh

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: M Pathirana, M Rahman, H Patel

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Bairstow

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh, R Rossouw

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: M Pathirana, M Rahman, K Rabada

