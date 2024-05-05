CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are placed fifth in the points table as they have won five of their 10 matches so far. They lost their last match to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. PBKS, on the other hand, have won four of their 10 matches this season and are placed eighth in the points table.

The two squads have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches, out of which Chennai have won 15 while Punjab have won 14.

CHE vs PBKS Match Details

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 5 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs PBKS, 53rd Match

Date and Time: 5th May 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Pitch Report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is usually a good track to bat, where pacers are crucial in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) back in 2023, where a total of 376 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Punjab Kings have won five of their 11 matches at this venue.

CHE vs PBKS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches

CHE - L W L L W

PBKS - W W L L L

CHE vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 250 runs in the last eight matches. He played an exceptional innings of 108 runs in just 48 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper pick.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Gaikwad has an exceptional head-to-head record and has already smashed 509 runs in 10 matches this season. Shashank Singh is another good batsman option for today's match, who played a marvelous innings of 68 runs in just 28 balls against KKR.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Curran has scored 178 runs and taken 12 wickets in 10 matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch. Harshal Patel is another good pick who has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches.

CHE vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best pick for today's match as he loves performing at such slow pitches. He has an average of 35 against the Punjab Kings. He has also smashed 509 runs in 10 matches. This makes him the top captaincy option for today's match.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already scored 350 runs in 10 matches. He is smashing balls out of the ground and gaining extra points for boundaries.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs PBKS, 53rd Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sam Curran

Shivam Dube

Jonny Bairstow

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow, P Singh

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: A Singh, K Rabada, H Patel

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh, A Rahane

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: H Patel, K Rabada, D Chahar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback