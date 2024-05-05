CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Chennai Super Kings are placed fifth in the points table as they have won five of their 10 matches so far. They lost their last match to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. PBKS, on the other hand, have won four of their 10 matches this season and are placed eighth in the points table.
The two squads have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches, out of which Chennai have won 15 while Punjab have won 14.
CHE vs PBKS Match Details
The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 5 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CHE vs PBKS, 53rd Match
Date and Time: 5th May 2024, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
Pitch Report
The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is usually a good track to bat, where pacers are crucial in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) back in 2023, where a total of 376 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Punjab Kings have won five of their 11 matches at this venue.
CHE vs PBKS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches
CHE - L W L L W
PBKS - W W L L L
CHE vs PBKS Probable Playing XI
CHE Playing XI
No injury updates
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 250 runs in the last eight matches. He played an exceptional innings of 108 runs in just 48 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper pick.
Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Gaikwad has an exceptional head-to-head record and has already smashed 509 runs in 10 matches this season. Shashank Singh is another good batsman option for today's match, who played a marvelous innings of 68 runs in just 28 balls against KKR.
All-rounders
Sam Curran
Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Curran has scored 178 runs and taken 12 wickets in 10 matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder option for today's match.
Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch. Harshal Patel is another good pick who has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches.
CHE vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best pick for today's match as he loves performing at such slow pitches. He has an average of 35 against the Punjab Kings. He has also smashed 509 runs in 10 matches. This makes him the top captaincy option for today's match.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already scored 350 runs in 10 matches. He is smashing balls out of the ground and gaining extra points for boundaries.
5 Must-Picks for CHE vs PBKS, 53rd Match
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sam Curran
Shivam Dube
Jonny Bairstow
Ravindra Jadeja
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow, P Singh
Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh
All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran
Bowlers: A Singh, K Rabada, H Patel
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow
Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, S Singh, A Rahane
All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran
Bowlers: H Patel, K Rabada, D Chahar
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️