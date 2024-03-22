CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 1

The 1st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a mediocre IPL 2023 season as they won only seven of their fourteen matches. A lot of changes have been made to both the teams after the conclusion of IPL 2023, the major one out of all is the captaincy handover by Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

These two fan favorite teams have locked horns 32 times, out of which Chennai Super Kings have dominated in 21 matches. So, this will be a good match between two strong sides who will be looking forward to starting the season on a positive note.

CHE vs RCB Match Details

The 1st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs RCB, 1st Match

Date and Time: 22nd March 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai supports spinners. Batting is relatively easy in powerplay overs, after which spinners tend to dominate. Batting 1st must be preferred on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets. Chennai Super Kings have a very impressive venue record as they have won 46 of their 68 matches at this venue.

CHE vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - W W W L W

RCB - L W W L L

CHE vs RCB Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana are unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed a total of 1513 runs at this venue in 67 matches. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick if Royal Challengers Bengaluru is batting first.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. This low scoring spin-friendly pitch suits Virat Kohli and he also has an average of 32 at this venue. Faf du Plessis is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 108 runs in the last three head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with spin bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj. Though the pitch conditions support spinners, these two bowlers have exceptional records. Shardul Thakur is another good bowler who has taken 12 wickets in the last 10 head-to-head matches.

CHE vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Debutant Rachin Ravindra showed his dominance in the recently conducted ICC ODI World Cup. He will open the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and is also expected to bowl a good number of overs at this slow venue. This makes him the best captain option.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell loves performing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 364 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 13 head-to-head matches. He has also smashed 176 runs in the last 3 matches at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs RCB, 1st Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Glenn Maxwell

Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: R Gaikwad, D Mitchell, V Kohli, F du Plessis

All-rounders: R Ravindra, C Green, R Jadeja, G Maxwell

Bowlers: M Siraj, D Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Karthik

Batters: R Gaikwad, D Mitchell, V Kohli, F du Plessis

All-rounders: R Ravindra, C Green, R Jadeja, G Maxwell

Bowlers: S Thakur, D Chahar