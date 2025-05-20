CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 62

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is a dead rubber match as both teams are already out of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings are currently placed 10th with three wins from their 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed ninth in the points table. They will look to win today's match for their fans as they will be playing their last match of the tournament.

These two teams have played 30 head-to-head matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 14 matches while Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches.

CHE vs RR Match Details

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs RR, 62nd Match

Date and Time: 20th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 404 runs were scored at a loss of only 3 wickets. A record breaking partnership was made by Gujarat Titans' openers while chasing as they won the match without losing a single wicket.

CHE vs RR Form Guide

CHE - Won 3 of their last 12 matches

RR - Won 3 of their last 13 matches

CHE vs RR Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj (impact)

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya (impact)

CHE vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 244 runs in the last eight matches. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ayush Mhatre are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 523 runs in the last 13 matches. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 390 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last 13 matches. Sam Curran is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad has taken 20 wickets in the last 12 matches. Tushar Deshpande is another good bowler for today's match.

CHE vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from Rajasthan Royals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for Rajasthan Royals and is in top-notch form. He has already smashed 523 runs in the last 13 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most crucial picks from the Chennai Super Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 279 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs RR, 62nd Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Noor Ahmad

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, D Jurel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, D Brevis, V Suryavanshi, A Mhatre

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Parag

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Ahmed, T Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, D Conway, U Patel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, A Mhatre

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Parag, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: N Ahmad, M Pathirana

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More