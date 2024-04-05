CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 18

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed third in the points table as they have won two of their three matches so far this season. After two consecutive victories, they lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches and are currently placed seventh in the points table. Their only victory so far came against the Mumbai Indians.

These two sides have squared off 20 times in IPL, out of which Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won the remaining 5 matches.

CHE vs SRH Match Details

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs SRH, 18th Match

Date and Time: 5th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad supports batters. It is the same venue where Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the highest ever score (277) in the tournament's history, and Mumbai Indians almost chased it as they smashed 246 runs. Chennai Super Kings have won 4 of their 8 matches at this venue while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 32 of their 52 matches here.

CHE vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - L W W W W

SRH - L W L L L

CHE vs SRH Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Devon Conway and Mustafizur Rahman are unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Maheesh Theekshana

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in the form of his life as he has smashed 167 runs in 3 matches. He has also smashed 334 runs in just 7 matches at this venue. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper pick especially if Chennai Super Kings are put to bat first.

Batters

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is another good pick for today's match. He has smashed 92 runs in 2 matches played at this venue.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Daryl Mitchell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. He hasn't played against Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue, but is in exceptional current form.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Matheesha Pathirana. They have exceptional numbers at the venue and the head-to-head records also favor them.

CHE vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has showed his dominance in almost all the matches till now. He hasn't bowled in any match, but currently is in great form with the bat. In today's match, you can expect around 2-3 overs from him as Sunrisers Hyderabad struggle against spinners. He has already smashed 85 runs in the last three matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad loves performing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 270 runs in 5 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad at an exceptional strike rate of 148.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs SRH, 18th Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

Travis Head

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: R Gaikwad, A Sharma, R Ravindra, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, R Jadeja, D Mitchell

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Pathirana, P Cummins

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: R Gaikwad, A Sharma, R Ravindra, T Head, A Rahane

All-rounders: A Markram, D Mitchell

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Pathirana, P Cummins