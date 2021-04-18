CSK v RR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings square off against Rajasthan Royals in the 12th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 19th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have seen two opposite ends of the spectrum with respect to their bowling attacks. In their respective first games of this tournament, both bowling attacks travelled the distance and were carted around the Wankhede Stadium for fun. However, a little bit of help from the track with some grass and tackiness, both bowling attacks came to life and bounced back.

CSK’s bowling lacked bite in the first game. The Delhi Capitals (DC) openers were barely in any sort of trouble. But Deepak Chahar exploited the conditions beautifully in the second game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and gave CSK the perfect start which ensured KL Rahul and co could get a mere 106/8.

For RR, it was Jaydev Unadkat who infused some life into the bowling attack after they were smacked for 221 runs against PBKS in their opening game. The Saurashtra left-arm seamer led the charge to contribute to a complete bowling performance which helped RR restrict Delhi to just 147/8.

Thus, both bowling attacks will be hoping to continue the good work. On the other hand, the top-order batting for both sides hasn’t had the best of starts this season. It is the middle-order that has come to the rescue after the openers’ failures for both teams so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t looked comfortable while Faf du Plessis did get some runs in the last game but looked scratchy. Manan Vohra has had a couple of successive failures while Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have had one game each at the top and the English duo haven’t fired either.

However, both middle-orders seem to have some solid firepower. On one side, there is Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran while RR have the likes of Sanju Samson, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris.

Meanwhile, CSK have the edge as far as head to head record is concerned and lead 14-10. But it was RR who won both the fixtures in the 2020 edition.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: It hasn’t been the best of starts for Jos Buttler this season. He struck a nice little 25 which came off just 13 balls in the first T20I but couldn’t really kick on and get that big score. And that came while batting at No. 4. In the second game, he batted at the top and scored a seven-ball two. However, Buttler is a quality player and he can be expected to bounce back strongly. Hence, he could be a good captaincy option.

Moeen Ali: It’s been just two games but Moeen Ali is showing his value in the side. The England off-spinning all-rounder has enjoyed batting at No. 3 and he has looked in solid touch. He scored 36 in the first game against DC before scoring 46 against PBKS. In addition to this, he has created quite a few opportunities with the ball. Thus, Ali might prove to be an effective choice as fantasy captain as he can contribute in all three facets of the game.

