CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 10, 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this CSK vs DC clash on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings faced the Mumbai Indians in their last game and beat them comprehensively. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Mumbai Indians to 139/8. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total comfortably to win the game by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals are also coming off a win in their last game. They beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay in the playoffs race. RCB posted 181 on the board in their 20 overs. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 17th over.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs DC game.

#3 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

Axar Patel is one of the most consistent performers for the Delhi Capitals in this year’s IPL. He has stepped up with both bat and ball and is a vital member of the Capitals. Axar has scored 246 runs in 10 games at an average of 35.14. He has also grabbed seven scalps so far and has an economy rate under seven.

The Capitals faced RCB in their last game which was a high-scoring one. Axar bowled beautifully and conceded only 17 runs in his three overs. He can fetch you points with both bat and ball in the upcoming CSK vs DC clash.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) – 7 credits

Matheesha Pathirana celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Matheesha Pathirana has been exceptional for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets in seven games and averages 20.80. He mostly bowls in the death overs and to have an economy rate of 7.60 is brilliant.

Pathirana was the standout bowler for CSK in their last game against MI. He returned figures of 3/15 in his four overs. He was fantastic in the death overs and helped his side restrict MI to 139/8 which they chased down with ease. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side in the CSK vs DC game.

#1 Devon Conway (CSK) – 9 credits

Devon Conway celebrating his fifty (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Devon Conway is Chennai Super Kings’ leading run-scorer in this year’s IPL. The left-arm opening batter has amassed 458 runs in 10 innings so far. He averages a hefty 57.25 in this season and is giving his side solid starts.

Chasing 140 against MI, Conway played a well-composed knock of 44 off 42 balls to help his side chase down the total in 17.4 overs. With the form he is in, you can rely on him to score big on Wednesday.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Devon Conway Matheesha Pathirana 28 votes