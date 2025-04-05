CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 5, 2025

Chennai Super Kings will host the Delhi Capitals for an IPL match on Saturday, April 5. It is the first afternoon home game of the season for CSK, who have suffered one defeat and recorded one win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2025 so far.

The Super Kings return to their den after a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. They also lost the game before that against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hence, CSK will be desperate for a victory against DC.

While CSK will be keen to win, they will likely play this game without their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. As per reports, Gaikwad is recovering from an injury he suffered during the game against RR. If he is not declared fit, MS Dhoni will reportedly return as the CSK captain.

DC, meanwhile, will enter this match with a ton of momentum by their side. The Capitals are undefeated in IPL 2025. With the arrival of KL Rahul, the team looks stronger than ever.

Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for the fantasy contests of the upcoming game, here's a look at three players fantasy users can pick as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Faf du Plessis (BAT) (DC)

Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis has proven that age is just a number in IPL. The 40-year-old batter has played the vice-captain's role to perfection, providing solid starts to the team at the top of the order.

In the last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad, Du Plessis recorded his maiden IPL half-century in a DC jersey to help his team win in Vizag. The South African star will return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a venue where he has played many times for CSK in the past. Thus, it will be a wise move to name Du Plessis as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

#2 Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (DC)

Left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has done an excellent job for the Chennai Super Kings with the new ball at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Khaleel would be a great choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy, Delhi Capitals' Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is an even better option.

Starc took a match-winning five-wicket haul against the SunRisers Hyderabad. His confidence will be sky-high, and he could bag multiple wickets when he bowls against CSK on Saturday afternoon.

#3 Rachin Ravindra (BAT) (CSK)

Opening batter Rachin Ravindra scored a match-winning half-century for the Chennai Super Kings in their first match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians. That game happened at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, indicating that Rachin is adept at scoring runs at this venue.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad unlikely to play, CSK's batting unit will be hugely reliant on Rachin. The youngster has proven time and again that he is a consistent performer. Hence, he is the most reliable option for captaincy or vice-captaincy among the CSK players in the upcoming game against the Delhi Capitals.

