CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 55

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 8 May.

Delhi Capitals are beginning to find their groove in IPL 2022 with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the week. They will be keen to sustain their push for a top-four finish with another such performance. However, they face a Chennai Super Kings side who have seemingly improved under the leadership of MS Dhoni. With a balanced side to fall back on, Chennai Super Kings will fancy a win over Rishabh Pant and Co. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Mumbai.

CSK vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

David Warner, Yash Dhull/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh/Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana.

Match Details

CSK vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 55

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Get the latest IPL 2022 live score updates here every day!

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is slightly on the slower side. The new ball should move around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. The ball should get grip and hold a bit off the surface, making it a touch difficult for strokeplay. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to have a say in the second innings.

Today’s CSK vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has shown glimpses of his ability in IPL 2022, but he is due for a big one. The southpaw is a brilliant player of spin and given CSK's over-dependence on spinners in the middle overs, Pant is a fine addition to your CSK vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: After a slow start to his IPL 2022 campaign, Gaikwad has hit his strides, scoring some valuable runs at the top of the order. While he is a decent player of both pace and spin, Gaikwad's ability to score big runs in this format should make him one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh hasn't had the best of IPLs so far, getting off to starts without converting them. While his batting alone should warrant a place in your CSK vs DC Dream11 fantasy team, his added bowling prowess makes him a valuable proposition.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana has been CSK's best bowler this season, impressing in the powerplay and middle overs. Theekshana's variations and skill make him a genuine wicket-taking option and with the conditions also favoring spin, he can be backed to continue his fine form.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) - 315 points

David Warner (DC) - 224 points

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 204 points

Important stats for CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 356 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 59.33

Maheesh Theekshana - 11 wickets in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.91

Kuldeep Yadav - 18 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.17

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar