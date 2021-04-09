CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 10th, 2021

Match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After a disappointing season last time around, the Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2021 campaign amidst renewed hope and heightened expectations. CSK have bought some explosive talent in Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, adding some much-needed variety to their roster. The emergence of Shardul Thakur on the international scene also bodes well for the Super Kings, who did struggle with the ball in the death overs last year. Although there's a lot being said about Suresh Raina and captain MS Dhoni, the fact remains that they are two of the best players to have ever played in the IPL. With heaps of experience and the youthful exuberance of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad rubbing off on the squad, the Super Kings will fancy their chances of a win in their first IPL 2021 encounter.

They face a Delhi Capitals side who will be without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of IPL 2021. To make matters worse, the duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are also unavailable due to quarantine restrictions. But such is the depth within the Delhi Capitals unit that they can call upon the likes of Chris Woakes and new signing Umesh Yadav to star on the bowling front. But they might slide under the radar with Rishabh Pant set to make his captaincy debut in IPL 2021. Even before the wicket-keeper-batsman steps on to the field, he will have a big decision to make in terms of who will occupy the fourth overseas spot between star Aussie Steve Smith and Shimron Hetmyer. Either way, the Delhi Capitals look well-equipped to take on the challenge of the Super Kings in their first IPL 2021 encounter.

The last time these two sides met in an IPL fixture, Axar Patel snatched a win out of the Super Kings' claws with a magnificent cameo. Since then, both teams have undergone several changes. Either way, both teams will be looking for the all-important win in the very first fixture as Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni pit their wits at the Wankhede on Saturday.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane/Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma/Tom Curran and Umesh Yadav

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 2, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

Wankhede is one of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL. Although the average first innings score in 2019 was 176, teams have scored well above 200 on several occasions.

The pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, with the ball expected to skid on nicely to the bat. The dimensions of the ground also favor the batsmen, making for good batting conditions.

Dew should play a role later on in the day. Spinners might not get much turn off the surface, with change of pace being key on this surface.

Advertisement

Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 is about par at the venue, but both teams will look to breach the 200-run mark, given the batting firepower they.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CSK vs DC)

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravi Ashwin, Tom Curran and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-aptain: Rishabh Pant