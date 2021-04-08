"I'll be back in no time" - Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer after successful shoulder surgery

Shreyas Iyer, who injured his shoulder during the recent India-England ODI series, has successfully undergone surgery and hopes to be back on the field soon. While sharing a post-operation picture, the Delhi Capitals captain thanked the fans for their wishes.

Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time 🦁 Thank you for your wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/F9oJQcSLqH — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021

"Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," Shreyas Iyer wrote in his tweet.

In the first of the three-match ODI series played against England on March 23, Shreyas Iyer attempted a dive to stop the ball from reaching the boundary while fielding at the covers.

While he succeeded in his attempt to get his fingertips on the ball, he ended up giving his shoulder a massive jolt, eventually displacing it partially from its position. Subsequent scans ruled Shreyas Iyer out of action for at least 6-8 weeks, and revealed the injury required surgery.

Shreyas Iyer's county stint with Lancashire doubtful

Shreyas Iyer will not be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year due to injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant will lead the team this season.

Speaking about Pant replacing him as skipper, Iyer earlier said:

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and the Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh Pant would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make this an amazing season with our absolutely incredible team. I'm going to miss the team tremendously and will be cheering for them throughout."

Shreyas Iyer's absence will leave a considerable void in DC's batting line-up. He scored 519 runs in 17 games last year and guided them to the finals.

The injury also puts Shreyas Iyer's county stint later this year in doubt. The 26-year-old recently inked a deal with Lancashire and was slated to represent them in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Since there is uncertainty about how long he will take to make a full recovery, the Lancashire team is hopeful that Shreyas Iyer will be available for them in a few months from now. A few days ago, they took to Twitter to wish Shreyas Iyer a speedy recovery.

