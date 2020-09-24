CSK vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 25th, 2020

IPL 2020 action keeps coming at us thick and fast and this Friday, we have former IPL champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the high-flying Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Despite being bogged down by a few personnel and form concerns, Chennai Super Kings did open their account in the very first game against Mumbai Indians. However, Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals spoiled the party for CSK, who suffered a loss earlier this week in Sharjah.

Although they are still without Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo for this game, the Super Kings are well-equipped in all departments with the leadership of MS Dhoni also bound to play a part.

Their opponents, Delhi Capitals had Marcus Stoinis to thank for their thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab last week. Despite getting the crucial win, there is a lot of room for improvement in the batting unit with Shimron Hetmyer and Prithvi Shaw eyeing a return to form in this fixture.

As for their bowling unit, all eyes are on Ravichandra Ashwin, who is a major doubt for this game after injuring his shoulder in the previous game.

CSK will have fond memories of facing the revamped Delhi franchise with the Dhoni-led side beating DC on three occasions in IPL 2019. However, Delhi Capitals have added much-needed experience to their roster and might even head into this game as slight favourites.

Either way, both teams would love to get their second win of the season and sustain their momentum, especially with the league table slowly taking shape. With two valuable points up for grabs in Dubai, one can expect another entertaining game between two of the more fancied sides in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Keemo Paul and Mohit Sharma

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7

Date: 25th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball awaits at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the average score here being 160 in IPL 2020. Similar to the pitch in Abu Dhabi, the ball should come onto the bat fairly well initially with spin playing a significant role in the middle overs.

The batsmen will be wary of the new ball bowlers, who should get some swing and bounce off the surface.

Both sides will look to chase on winning the toss given how dew has played a part in the previous games. 160 should be par at this venue although it could well be a formality considering the batting prowess on display.

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Piyush Chawla and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja