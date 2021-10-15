CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Final

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

After starting the UAE leg in the bottom half of the IPL points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are just one win away from sealing their third IPL trophy. Eoin Morgan and co. have momentum on their side, but they will come across a strong Chennai Super Kings side, who themselves are gunning for another IPL trophy. With both teams eager to claim the mantle of champions, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Dubai.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Final

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards. However, the pacers should get the ball moving around early on. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle before going big in the middle overs.

With one side of the ground being relatively bigger than the other, the spinners, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly, will come into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be par at the venue, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today's CSK vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Kolkata Knight Riders' designated finisher Dinesh Karthik has blown hot and cold in the lower-middle order, but he hasn't gotten many opportunities lately. Karthik's ability to exploit the skewed dimensions of the ground is bound to come in handy and should give him the nod over MS Dhoni, who isn't a bad option himself in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form in the UAE leg with the right-hander within touching distance of winning the Orange Cup this season. He comes into this game on the back of a brilliant fifty against the Delhi Capitals, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was one of Chennai Super Kings' best players in the first half of the IPL. However, he hasn't been able to replicate the same in the UAE. Ali's explosiveness in the middle order is highly-rated and given his handy bowling ability, he is a must-have in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been the star of the show for Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half with 13 wickets to his name. The New Zealand speedster has been spot on with his variations and his clever use of the shorter deliveries. With the pitch suiting his hit-the-deck-hard type of bowling, he is a great addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 868 points

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 900 points

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 825 points

Important Stats for CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 603 runs in 15 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 46.38

Shubman Gill: 427 runs in 16 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 26.69

Lockie Ferguson: 13 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.92

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

