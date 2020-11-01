CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 53 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Abu Dhabi.

CSK are the only team who are out of contention for the IPL 2020 playoffs, and don't have much to play for in this game. However, they've already spoiled two parties in their last two games and will want to make KL Rahul's life harder in their final game of this tournament.

KXIP, on the other hand, went on a brilliant winning run that took them to the cusp of a playoff berth, but a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in their previous IPL 2020 game has left them needing to beat CSK. Rahul's side will bank on their experienced stars against a team which has nothing to lose, and a win - a convincing one at that - would all but seal a top-4 spot.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#3 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been far from his best in IPL 2020

It might be ridiculous to suggest that MS Dhoni should be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 game given the poor run of form that he's in, but the cricket romantic in everyone must be itching to witness a vintage innings from the CSK skipper.

Dhoni has come in at No. 4 consistently in the last few games and although he has fallen victim to spin often, it's not hard to see him clear the boundary a few times in his final game of this year's tournament. The 39-year-old has a few good innings left in him, and he's certainly due a big score.

If you're willing to take a risk, Dhoni can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

Advertisement

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul will need to score if KXIP are to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs

KL Rahul is miles ahead of the chasing pack on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, but he hasn't crossed 50 in his last 4 innings. Although CSK have been fairly accurate with the new ball in the powerplay, they've failed to pick up wickets regularly.

Undoubtedly itching to raise his bat in IPL 2020 once again, Rahul might attempt to play a bit more positively than he has done in the recent past against a bowling attack that is bound to see a few new faces. The KXIP skipper must be licking his lips at the prospect of a new-look CSK bowling attack, with the likes of KM Asif and Sai Kishore - who've not played yet in IPL 2020 - in the reckoning for a spot in the playing XI.

With all to play for, Rahul is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

Advertisement

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been CSK's best performer in IPL 2020

Perhaps CSK's most consistent performer in IPL 2020, Sam Curran has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stale squad. And although the 22-year-old doesn't open the batting anymore, he has been crucial in the middle overs, especially against the spinners.

With KXIP boasting of two leg-spinners who'll turn the ball into him, Curran could sign off his debut campaign for CSK in grand fashion. Entrusted with more responsibility with the ball in the absence of Dwayne Bravo, he is also bound to pick up a wicket or two in every other game.

Curran is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.