CSK vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 1st, 2020

Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being out of contention for a playoff spot, Chennai Super Kings have found their mojo of late with two stunning wins over RCB and KKR. With a revamped strategy revolving around young talents such as Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have a new-found balance to rely upon although it has come too late for them to salvage their season.

The team looks well-equipped at the moment, with MS Dhoni and co aiming for a third consecutive win to close out a disappointing IPL 2020 season.

CSK's opponents, Kings XI Punjab, who occupied the bottom spot in the points table for a long time in IPL 2020, are still in contention for a playoff spot, though. However, KXIP were dealt a sucker punch by RR, who chased down a huge target of more than 180 runs with 15 balls to spare.

While the KXIP top order duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have fired in recent games, the team will be sweating over the fitness of Mayank Agarwal, who has been absolutely sensational for them in IPL 2020. Adding Chris Jordan and Mohammed Shami into the equation only sweetens the deal for KXIP, who will fancy their chances of a win against CSK in this IPL game.

The reverse fixture between the two sides earlier in this year's IPL saw CSK trump KXIP by ten wickets, with Shane Watson starring with the bat. However, a new-look CSK side could be in for a tough test against KL Rahul and co, for whom this is a must-win game. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a riveting contest to kickstart the final double-header weekend of IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from:

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Predicted Playing-11

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis/Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma,

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 53

Date: 1st November 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a good one to bat on; RR chased down a 185-run target with 15 balls to spare on Friday. The pacers should get some help early on although they will have to rely on back-of-a-length and slow deliveries as the game progresses.

There is likely to be turn on offer for the spinners to keep them interested in the middle overs, which could be crucial to the outcome of the game.

Dew has played a significant role in the last few games, something that has forced captains to chase in IPL 2020. That trend may continue in this game as well. Even though this match is an afternoon fixture, the conditions aren't likely to change too much during the game. 170 should be a decent score at this venue, with either captain likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss

CSK vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSK vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-Captain: MS Dhoni.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.