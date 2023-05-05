CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 6, 2023

It is time for the biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 49th match on Saturday, May 6. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this CSK vs MI clash.

Chennai Super Kings have 11 points to their name in 10 games. They faced the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Bowling first, the Super Kings bowled beautifully and reduced the Super Giants to 125/7 in 19.2 overs before the rain arrived. The game was called off and both sides shared a point each.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, grabbed their fourth win by beating the Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Chasing a mammoth total of 215, the Mumbai Indians batters contributed as they got across the line with six wickets in hand with seven balls to spare.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs MI game.

#1 Piyush Chawla (MI) – 8.5 credits

Piyush Chawla has been brilliant with the ball for MI (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Piyush Chawla has been outstanding for MI this season. He has been bowling economically and has picked up regular wickets. He is the leading wicket-taker for MI this season, with 15 scalps in nine games. He averages 17 with the ball and you can rely on him to fetch you points on the spin-friendly track in Chennai.

Chawla had a very good outing the other day when they faced the Punjab Kings. In a match where over 400 runs were scored, the wily leg-spinner returned figures of 2/29 in his four overs. He will be looking to step up in the all-important CSK vs MI clash in Chennai.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 8.5 credits

Suryakumar in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav has found form in the last few games. He was sensational against Punjab Kings the other day and is back in form. Chasing 215, SKY played a blistering knock of 66 off just 31 balls which helped his side scale the chase with ease.

Suryakumar has scored 267 runs in nine games so far in this edition of IPL. He is striking at 184.41 in the competition and is a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians’ batting lineup.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Ravindra Jadeja of CSK is bowling beautifully in this year’s IPL. The left-arm spinner has already picked up 14 wickets in 10 games so far and averages 17.93 with the ball. He keeps things tight in the middle overs and the surface in Chennai will certainly assist his style of bowling.

Jadeja was fantastic against the Lucknow Super Giants. He cleaned up Marcus Stoinis with a beauty and finished with figures of 1/11 in his three overs. He can fetch you points with both bat and ball and is a must-pick for the CSK vs MI game.

